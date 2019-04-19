Top 5 Must-Have Celebrity Clothing Lines For Spring 2019

We all have those celebrities that we idolize, whether it be your favorite reality TV star, your favorite actor or actress, or your favorite musician. We love their fashion sense, their trendy hairstyles, and even their home decor. So, when our favorite celebrity comes out with their own clothing line or lifestyle brand, we are thrilled because we can now be a little bit more like them and have an inside look at what they personally love. Lately, some celebrities have been conquering the world of fashion with their clothing lines and we are here for it!

Check out these 5 celebrity clothing lines for all the best spring fashion:

1. LC Lauren Conrad

$30 from Kohls

America fell in love with Lauren Conrad back in 2006 when she was a fan favorite on MTV’s reality TV show The Hills. Since then, she has transformed herself into a style icon between her lifestyle blog, podcast, and her own clothing line at Kohls. The LC clothing line at Kohls embodies spring style perfectly. Her line is super girly and consists of a lot of fun pastel colors, florals, and unique patterns. With clothing starting at only $8, you can get a variety of clothing from your staple denim jacket to a fun dress for a spring picnic. Not only can you get the perfect outfit from LC Lauren Conrad, but her line also includes shoes, jewelry, handbags, and even home decor!

2. Ivy Park by Beyoncé

$48 from Nordstrom

There is absolutely no denying that Beyoncé is a queen in the world of music, fashion, acting, and pop culture. Women all over the world look up to her. But, unfortunately, there is only one Beyoncé and we can’t be her. But, we sure can dress like her by wearing pieces from her amazing Ivy Park clothing line. Ivy Park is an athleisure clothing line with a stylish twist and luckily for us, athleisure is extremely popular this spring. You can buy anything from a fun two-piece workout set to an Ivy Park graphic tee that will match with just about everything in your closet.

3. Draper James by Reese Witherspoon

$98 from Draper James

We can all agree that Reese Witherspoon is one of America’s sweethearts. Although she made a huge name for herself in the acting industry, her lifestyle and fashion brand, Draper James is turning into something huge. This clothing line screams sweet Southern charm and we are here for it. Draper James features everything from fun bathing suits to classy and sophisticated dresses. While Draper James may be more expensive than some of the competing brands, the quality of the clothing is amazing and Reese Witherspoon has put in a tremendous amount of effort to make sure each piece is something that she herself would wear.

4. Good American by Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has been kicking some serious butt in the fashion department lately. Of course, we all know her from her famous family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians but she is making her own name for herself in the fashion industry. Good American originally started as a denim line but has grown into a full clothing line even featuring activewear. But, for this spring, if you’re looking for your perfect pair of denim jeans, Good American is the place to go. While the clothing at Good American is rather simple, this clothing line shines in the denim department. Each pair of jeans is unique and has a bit of attitude just like the founder herself, Khloé Kardashian.

5. Gabrielle Union Collection at New York & Company

$45 from New York & Company

Gabrielle Union’s collection at New York & Company is the place you need to go if you are looking to spice up your professional wardrobe. But, what makes her collection so great is that it doesn’t just stop at the professional wardrobe. Her clothing line is also perfect for a fun weekend out with friends or family. This collection is filled with bright colors, flattering patterns, and everything from a fancy dress to the perfect activewear outfit. If you are looking to wear clothes that scream bold confidence, then this collection is perfect for you.