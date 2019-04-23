The 4 Easy Ways To Practice Self Care In College

If you’re a college student, then you know just how easy it is to put self-care on the back burner. And honestly, you’re in good company. Between classes, extracurriculars, and part-time jobs, making time for yourself in college is no easy feat.

Nevertheless, no matter how much you have going on, dedicating time to self-care is so worth it. Not only is practicing self-care one of the easiest ways to look after your mental health, but it can also help boost your immunity, improve your self-compassion, and provide you with even more energy to pour into the lives of those around you. In other words, self-care is the gift that keeps on giving.

So, when it comes to making time for self-care, what are you waiting for? Here are four simple ways you can start practicing self-care today.

Go For a Stroll

One of the best ways to recenter after, or before, a long, hard day is to go for a walk. Getting outside and surrounding yourself with nature can be one of the most effective ways to care for yourself. This is especially true if you’re used to spending hours upon hours hauled up in the library. Plus, taking a brisk walk can prompt your body to produce mood-boosting endorphins, which can give you the steam you need to tackle a long night of studying.

Find Your Feel-Good Activities

Though walking is one of the easiest ways to practice self-care, there are numerous other activities that come with the same benefits. So if walking isn’t your cup of tea, find an activity that is. Do you enjoy rock-climbing or cycling? How about yoga or cardio dance? Most universities offer a variety of free fitness classes to students, so even if you’re not sure which activities make you feel good, you can try as many as you need to figure it out.

Carve Out Time for Meals

This one may seem like a no-brainer, but the number of college students who don’t take time to sit down and eat actual meals might surprise you. No matter how busy your day is, though, it’s essential to make time for balanced meals. Food exists to fuel our bodies, so when we skip meals, we aren’t giving our bodies the fuel they need to function. That’s why something as simple as sitting down to eat a sandwich at lunchtime or a bowl of whole-grain pasta at dinner, is an act of self-care in and of itself. Put differently, eating a 90 calorie granola bar on your way to class isn’t “lunch.”

Give Yourself a Bedtime

For many college students, it can be tempting to stay out into the wee hours of the morning. But whether you’re the kind of student who is at the library until 3 a.m. or out all night looking after your social life, don’t underestimate the value of a good night’s rest. Not only is sleeping one of the best forms of self-care, it’s so much more than that. Getting at least seven or eight hours of sleep every night can help you perform better in nearly every aspect of your life: from school to work to intramural sports.

So, when you wake up each morning, ask yourself: How productive do I need to be today to get in bed at a decent hour? Then adjust your plan for the day accordingly.