Thirty-one year old, Angela Rosario from London went from 224 pounds (16st) to 140 pounds (10st) in just seven months and has kept to her diet ever since. Rosario was shocked upon her own bikini photos after seeing a photo her friend took of her wearing a bikini showcasing her 16 stone 4lb frame. ‘I Thought I ‘Looked Good’ Until I Saw A Photo Of Myself In A Bikini.’

The photo has motivated her to lose weight and prompted to change her diet in 2017 that consisted of sugary snacks and processed food. ‘I was even more inspired to lose weight after looking back at myself wearing a bikini,’ she said. ‘I actually thought I looked good, before realizing what I actually looked like in the photograph.’ As a result, Rosario took part in The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, and in just seven months lost 6 stone and hit her goal weight of 10 stone.

Before Rosario wore a size 18 and used to snack on chocolate bars and bags of sweets constantly. Her main weakness was chocolate and crisps. She said, ‘I had a major sweet tooth and would easily eat multiple packs of crisps and chocolate.’

Rosario’s poor health meant she could not exercise well, therefore, had trouble breathing. ‘I could no longer enjoy exercise, as my size 18 frame left me struggling to breathe, she said. As a result, Rosario decided to start her weight loss journey following The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan. For the diet, she said, ‘I swapped my copious amounts of chocolate bars for their low-calorie bars, and the weight started to fall off. In just seven months I had reached my goal of 10st and I couldn’t have felt more proud.’

Rosario’s Diet Before And After

Before her diet, breakfast consisted of two bowls of sugary cereal and two pieces of toast. For lunch, she had a white bread sandwich. Dinner was beef, potatoes and vegetables. Lastly, for snacks, she consumed two bags of crisps, four bars of chocolate and two bags of sweets. After her diet, breakfast was based on Cambridge Weight Plan of shake/eggs and smoked salmon. Lunch consisted of salmon and tofu salad while dinner was steamed vegetables with eggs and tofu. Fortunately, dessert was included in the diet. The snacks were from the Cambridge Weight Plan which featured salted caramel bars and fruits.

Afterward

To this day, Rosario still keeps up with her diet after first joining The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan in January 2017. She said happily, ‘I can finally wear a bikini and know that I don’t look obese now I’ve hit my goal weight, it’s such a great feeling. I now don’t have to think twice about going out with my friends whereas before I’d have felt self-conscious.’

Even her family in Chicago could not recognize Rosario when she visited after her successful weight loss. She was surprised and said, ‘No one could believe how much weight I’d lost. I’m finally the person I wanted to be in my mind.’