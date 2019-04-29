A woman who suffered from two eating disorders for nine years, to the point that her heart was failing, has recovered. She now shares her story on Instagram, in the hopes that she can help someone else who is going through what she went through.
Sacha Reeve, a 25-year-old drama student and nanny from Melbourne, Australia, was diagnosed with both anorexia and bulimia. Her eating disorders started back in high school, when she started skipping meals at 16 years old. According to a Daily Mail article, she would throw out her school lunch, eat only “a small bowl of steamed broccoli or greens, a packet of cigarettes and half a can of Pepsi Max” a day and go to the gym regularly (while also being a diver at school).
A lot of it stemmed from her mental health issues. “‘I was never bullied, I was never overweight’,” Reeve said in the article. “‘I think for me it came from my internal belief system I had created about myself’.”
She continued on to say that she felt like she wasn’t good enough. “‘I felt fat, I felt ugly, I felt worthless, [and] I felt trapped and there is a stronger meaning behind those words…’fat’ for example would mean sad and angry and hurt’,” Reeve said in the article. “‘I thought and felt like I was a complete and utter waste of space and not worth anything at all so I placed such a high value on my looks that when they weren’t good enough[, I felt] I had failed myself completely and just didn’t deserve to take up any space’.”
Diary entry – 8/12/2017 • “I hate every part of myself. I’m fat, unloveable, loud, too much, not funny, not spontaneous, heavy & hard. I hate who & what I am. There’s nothing to me that’s worth anything. I’m sure if I was a few sizes smaller I’d feel a bit better, but I’m not. I’m fat & fu*cking ugly. I’m a hideous human being. I really wonder sometimes what point I have in the world. I’ve rambled enough, I’ll save you the pain of listening to my bs & insignificant crap” • This is how I spoke to myself a year ago. With support & being tired of point blank hating myself, I got on a plane and flew to rehab in Byron Bay to treat my eating disorder and underlying stuff. It was a year that changed my life. I worked hard at finding my passion for life again & why I wanted to live. I sometimes struggle to even fathom the hate I had for myself. From feeling empty & so worthless to practicing self acceptance, gratitude for what I have & acting out of love instead of fear, things started changing. Definitely not over night, I worked every day at it for a year, but knowing I didn’t want to live the way I was anymore & that I had responsibility over it, drove me to where I am today. Never in a million years did I think I would achieve this level of happiness & richness in health. We are capable of absolutely anything, the only person standing in the way is yourself & the belief you are not worthy of whatever it is you want & so overly deserve. When we start to fill ourselves up with the good stuff, it leaves little room for the negative. You would never in a million years say those nasty & horrid words to someone you love, so what makes you any different?? You are worthy of so much more than you could ever believe or imagine & the hardest part of that sentence, is the only person that can come to recognise and believe it, is you. A whole lot can change in a year, you just have to take the first step. You don’t need to be proud of what the world thinks of you, you need to be proud of what YOU think of you x
Sent to hospital
When she was finally taken to the emergency room and hospitalized, she only weighed about 79 lbs, her body and brain were shutting down, she couldn’t recognize faces and she couldn’t talk, read or write. While there, she was encouraged to eat more, but refused – plus, being in denial, Reeve didn’t think she was sick enough to be in the hospital and wanted to go home.
She was allowed to go recover at home, but was forced to eat a pear before she left the hospital – her blood sugar was very low. Reeve said that that was “‘such a fight to get me to do and included security standing over me till I ate it’.”
She stayed at home for two weeks, and then on one visit with her doctor – which she was checking in with every other day – Reeve’s “doctor took her blood pressure and referred her to a heart specialist, [and then] she was sent to the intensive care unit (ICU), where she was told that her heart was failing.” That was when Reeve started to realize the severity of her eating habits.
Committing to recovery
learning to love yourself as you are right in this moment, is both painful & freeing, but once you realise “what other people think of you”, is only a reflection of what they actually think of themselves, it’s more freeing than anything. Set your soul free, let go of unrealistic expectations, of pressures & “society’s” standards that sadly, we generally tend to put on ourselves. . . . you’re whole, you’re beautiful, you’re whatever you want to be, because the only person that has to believe it, is you 💫✨⚡️
She remained in the hospital for a few weeks and started to really focus on her recovery. Additionally, not too long after, her mother was diagnosed with bowel cancer.
“‘I just knew in that moment that I had to pull myself together as much as I could, so for the next couple of months I was taking her in and out of treatment most days of the week, I was also working and in a very toxic relationship, whilst trying to keep up my own recovery’,” Reeve said.
She also checked herself into a rehab center in Byron Bay (a town north of Melbourne), where she spent a year getting better. She made sure she ate three meals a day and stopped going to the gym as much.
NOURISH YOUR VESSEL….Don’t starve it & manipulate it in hope that it’ll make everything better because it won’t. Not only are you taking away nutrients from your body, but also from your soul, your laughter, your light, your beating heart, your hair, your skin, your relationships, your dreams & aspirations, your future children. Stop taking away from yourself and start GIVING. be kind, be gentle, be grateful. You & your vessel deserve it.
Then, eventually, she became healthier and reached a healthy weight of about 134 lbs. “‘I ate a lot, like a lot, I rested a lot, and slowly but surely I started speaking again, recognizing faces, understanding what others were saying[,] etc.’,” Reeve said in the article.
She was also able to address her mental health issues that contributed to her destructive eating disorders. “‘The feeling of not being good enough or of value to take up space in the world, is such a hard one to break through and I still battle with that thought to this day’,” Reeve said. “‘Having anorexia is like you’re two different people; the illness is one person and then there is you, the true essence of who you are[,] and as it gets worse the anorexia becomes louder and the fight is so ridiculously hard to fight in your mind that you give in’.”
Sharing her story to help others
gentle reminder. . it’s ok to feel tired even though you have so much to do, its ok to press pause, to stop & breathe, always remember it’s ok to take a break whenever you need & be there for you. nothing is forever, the world will continue to move & change every single moment of the day. it might not feel like it right now but this too shall pass – a note to me
Now she talks about her journey on her Instagram to raise awareness about eating disorders. “‘If I can help anyone feel less alone in a time of need, then I’ve done my job’,” Reeve said in the article. “‘I think struggling with mental health and eating disorders means it’s so easy to feel so alone and isolated which just feeds the disease. So being vulnerable for a few seconds on a post on Instagram for me is worth giving someone else hope, a sense of community and support, feelings of being understood and somewhat connected. In this day and age, I think it’s much more common than we think to have body image issues and eating disorders so all I’m really doing is breaking the silence on it and speaking about it, creating conversations that wouldn’t happen otherwise’.”
Reeve continued on to talk about valuing what’s on the inside over what’s on the outside. “‘Our bodies are merely a vessel for our souls’,” Reeve said. “‘What is inside is so much more important than the outside. What we can give to the world and others is much more important than what we look like’.”
when your organs start shutting down, being skinny isn’t glamorous anymore, when you have to call an ambulance multiple times a week to peel your weak body & palpitating heart off the floor, being skinny isn’t glamorous anymore, when you’re digging through outdoor garbage bins to find food scraps to eat & purge because you need a 15 minute hit of a high euphoric feeling, being skinny isn’t glamorous anymore, when you have to hit yourself on the back while you’re driving to shock your heart into beating properly after it slowly drops down to nothing, being skinny isn’t glamorous anymore, when your sitting in the 24hr gym sauna at 2.30am after a 20km run & purge being skinny isn’t glamorous anymore, when the only thing that’s getting you through the day is half a can of Coke Zero, a packet of cigarettes & the number on the scale slowly dropping, being skinny isn’t glamorous anymore, when your body starts growing thick black hair all over it too keep you alive & warm, being skinny isn’t glamorous anymore, when it physically hurts to leave your house because of the disgust you feel towards yourself, being skinny isn’t glamorous anymore, when your lying in an icu hospital bed & your heart is close to failing but you just can’t fathom to take one more bite of food, being skinny isn’t glamorous anymore. as a matter of fact being skinny was never glamorous & it will never be glamorous. an eating disorder isn’t about being skinny, an eating disorder is an immense amount of shame, guilt & fear to take up space in this world, it’s an illusion to the blind eye with what really lies beneath the surface, it’s a lot of pain that’s manifested into what society praises. it’s nothing to ever be ashamed of, but it’s also nothing to ever dream of. it’s an illness not a “look”. it is unbearably painful, isolating, heart wrenching, soul destroying & terrifying. don’t ever feel like hurting yourself for what the world tells you is wrong will ever make anything right, free yourself from all expectations because they only lead to disappointment, let yourself just be, learn to accept rather than hate, you don’t need to be fixed, you are perfect in all your imperfections #EDawarenessweek
If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, you don’t have to face it alone. There are online resources you can use and professionals you can call for help.
To learn more about eating disorders, go to the Academy for Eating Disorders’ fast facts page. To find eating disorder organizations and websites, go to The Healthy Teen Project’s resource page, or Eating Disorder Hope’s resource page.
You can also search for treatment options and groups on the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA)’s ‘Find Treatment’ page. Eating Disorder Hope also has a directory of therapists, nutritionists and specialists, organized by state.
There are also eating disorder hotlines you can call. The NEDA Helpline is available Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (all Eastern Standard Time). There’s also the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD) Helpline, which is available Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Central Standard Time).