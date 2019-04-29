How To Tell If A Guy Is Interested: 8 Signs He’s Definitely Into You

At some point in your life you’ve been out on a date, maybe a few, the conversation flows smoothly, and you start to think this could be the one. You begin to wonder, “Is he interested?” or “How does he feel about me?”

Well, most times the sign are precise if the feelings are mutual, but you want to be sure so here are 8 tips to find out if a guy, even the “shy guy” is interested:

Asks you Questions About You…All the time

If he asks you questions throughout the conversation. Pay close attention to this because he could be trying to keep the conversation flowing. Or he wants to know the deeper side of you, which is essential in any relationship.

Additionally, see how he acts around you, does he take an interest in talking to you or does he act like a friend? An interested guy will want to get to know you by asking questions about you.

Body Language

An interested guy may treat you differently than he would treat a friend. If he is involved, he might try to impress you and look cool.

Watch if he makes eye contact with you when you guys talk in person. Many guys will even secretly stare at you when he thinks you’re not looking, so test this out by looking to see if he holds eye contact with you. If he maintains eye contact with you, he is interested. If he tends to look away or get distracted, he’s probably not into you.

In fact, studies show eye contact is one of the most important things to find out if a guy is interested in you. For instance, if he tells a joke around you and a group of other people. Even if they laugh, watch to see if his eyes flicker towards you to see if you’re laughing. This means he wants to impress you!

Tease you / Try to Make You Laugh

Remember when you were younger, and adults would say, “He’s teasing you because he probably likes you.” Well in most cases this is true. Pay attention to see if he gently, teases you because this could mean he’s attracted to you.

Although, if he teases other girls, it might be a tactic he uses for flirting. If you’re the only girl he teases or tries to be around, chances are he’s interested. However, if he makes a joke or teases a situation it’s because he wants you to laugh; hence he’s into you.

Call or Text you Frequently!

If you’re on his mind, he’ll let you know and make it evident from a simple text. Whether he asked for your number or you asked for his. Nothing will go anywhere if you guys don’t carry conversations through texting or phone calls.

People make time for who they want. If you find the texts asking about your day or anything really, then he’s most likely interested. Keep in mind people do get busy, so if he doesn’t respond quickly don’t panic. But if you haven’t heard from him at all or an explanation to why he hasn’t texted back, it is possible he’s not interested!

Don’t let this bring you down or overthink! Remember there is plenty of fish in the sea.

The Good ‘Ol Social Media

If he follows you on Snapchat, Instagram, or adds you on Facebook, he could be interested. Sometimes guys will add anyone on social media, but if you find he’s always watching or liking your posts, this could mean he’s into you.

Especially, if he sends you snaps or anything through social media to interact with you, this means he’s putting in the effort with connecting with you outside of just texting.

Spends Time With You

Ladies if a guy cares, his actions will show it!

Does he ask to see you again or invite you out? If yes, then he enjoys being around you no matter what you guys are doing. The only way of getting to know someone besides using technology is in person. Also, pay attention to the times he asks you to hang out. If it is late at night and he sends,” You up?”, Not always, but most likely, this is known as the “booty call “text. Typically, it means he isn’t looking for anything serious, so he just isn’t the one for you.

However, if he makes plans or invites you to just do something casual, it’s an excellent opportunity to see if you guys are compatible.

How he treats you in public, Is Everything

The way he treats you will show you how he feels about you.

He’ll invite you to go out, even with his friends in a social setting. If he specifically asked to go out with his friends, it means he enjoys your company and wants you to be around his circle too. Pay attention to how he treats you in front of his friends and in public.

An interested guy will show it truly with actions no matter the circumstance. Listen to the way he introduces you to his friends or social event. If his friends know of you its because he’s talked about you, which is a sign he’s interested.

Consistency

An essential and visible sign is consistency. If he’s interested, he will always try to make plans or talk to you because he wants to. He will make sure to ask you about your day or even see when you’re free.

Consistency is 50/50 from both sides so if he works around your schedule make sure you do too if you’re interested.

Ultimately, he will take any time out of his schedule to speak to you!