Kim Kardashian West recently revealed on Instagram that she is eating vegan ‘when she’s at home.’ She took to share a glimpse of her ‘plant-based’ diet. The Stories revealed two photos of colorful dishes loaded with fruits and vegetables, consisting of a sweet potato and veggie hash with avocados and an acai bowl topped with fruits and granola. On her posted snaps on Instagram Story, she wrote, ‘I am eating all plant-based when I am home.’

A 2018 report from Who stated Kim’s diet to include ‘a meal of chicken, sweet potato and vegetables’ for lunch and ‘fish and more vegetables’ for dinner. Although the breakfast of ‘blueberry-oatmeal pancakes’ doesn’t seem a million miles off the recent vegan version. Both include the vitamin-rich berry and some form of oats.

In keeping up with her diet, she also hired Melissa Alcantara to be her personal trainer after finding the female bodybuilder on Instagram. She had Kim working out between 5-6 days a week. Her routine consisted of HIIT (high-intensity interval training), functional body movement and calisthenics. Alcantara said, ‘Even though her schedule is crazy, she’s super-responsible and always shows up for her workouts. She’s the best client and athlete you can have.’

Kim has now joined a number of A-Listers who are opting for plant-based alternatives. Some well-known advocates are Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Thandie Newton, and Beyonce.

What Does Kim Kardashian Eat In A Day?

Kim has not publicly spoken to the press about veganism or any intentions to move towards a cruelty-free lifestyle with certain yet. However, last year she did reveal that she would decide to opt for faux replicates. This is a change in Kim’s lifestyle that will hopefully benefit her in the long run, in which fans are happy to see.