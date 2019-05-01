Halima Aden Breaks Down Barrier; First SI Swimsuit Model In Hijab

Halima Aden, an American fashion model, made history in the world of fashion. She became the first model ever to wear a hijab and burkini in the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated. Aden had previously made headlines in 2016 when she competed in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant by being the first woman to wear a hijab throughout and a burkini for the swimsuit portion. So this was no surprise that Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue hit a major milestone in representation with Halima Aden.

Aden’s place as a semifinalist in the pageant has awarded her a modeling contract with IMG Models. So, in 2017, Aden became the first hijab-wearing model to sign with IMG. As a model, she was able to walk in the Yeezy Season 5 show, feature in covers of Vogue Arabia, Elle, Allure, Glamour, CR Fashion Book and now Sports Illustrated.

‘This is literally a dream come true,’ Aden says in a SI.com video. ‘Growing up in the States, I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab.’

‘Don’t change yourself .. Change the GAME!!’

Sports Illustrated announced the news yesterday, sharing an image of Aden wearing a hijab consisting of ocean-inspired hues. The multiple shades of blue, turquoise and green extend to her burkini and perfectly accent her large, geometrical earrings.

Aden wrote on her Instagram, ‘Don’t change yourself .. Change the GAME!! Ladies anything is possible!!! Being in Sports Illustrated is so much bigger than me. It’s sending a message to my community and the world that women of all different backgrounds, looks, upbringings… can stand together and be celebrated.’

Sports Illustrated swimsuit editor MJ Day expressed her admiration for the model. ‘We believe beauty knows no boundaries,’ she said. ‘I admire Halima, and I consider her an inspirational human for what she has decided to use her platform for and her work with Unicef as an ambassador. She is, in my opinion, one of the great beauties of our time, not only outside but inside. When we met, I was instantaneously taken by her intelligence, enthusiasm and authenticity.’

The swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated will be available on May 8.