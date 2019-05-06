Amanda Stanton Boyfriends 2020: Who Is Amanda Dating Now?

Amanda Stanton is best known for starring in ABC’s hit series, “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” She is a single mother with two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, living in Orange County, California. 2019 has been a HUGE year for Amanda, she recently published her first book, “Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One . . . and Other Lessons I Learned from “The Bachelor”. On top of publishing a best seller book, she also launched her clothing brand this year as well, Lani the Label.

Check out Amanda Stanton’s dating history below:

Nick Buonfiglio 2012-2015

Nick Buonfiglio was the first, and only, man to marry Amanda Stanton. Within their three short years of marriage, they welcomed both their daughters into the world. Nick and Amanda are still on civil turns and have shared custody of their girls. Both Amanda and Nick express how much the girls are the loves of their lives. They’re both very committed to taking care of their kids.

Ben Higgins 2016

Ben Higgins starred on The Bachelor season 20 and Amanda was one of the 28 women who vied for his heart. Ben Higgins in the cofounder of Generous Coffee. Throughout the show it seemed almost guaranteed that Ben would choose Amanda, he even took her to his hometown for a date! But, she was sent home ahead of the final 3.

Josh Murrary 2016

Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton found love on Bachelor in Paradise in September 2016. Josh proposed to Amanda on the season finale and she said YES! Though everything seemed perfect and dandy on TV, all the glitter wasn’t gold. Josh and Amanda split in December 2016 after getting in a heated argument. Amanda said, “I know Josh had been unhappy with things for a while now, but I was holding on because he loves the kids.”

Robby Hayes 2017

Robby Hayes met Amanda Stanton just months after her split with Josh Murray. Roby and Amanda were both on Bachelor in Paradise. After a few months of dating, Robby and Amanda split because Robby allegedly cheated on Amanda. They tried to work things out after the cheating rumors, but couldn’t They avoided eye contact at this year’s Stagecoach, it’s safe to say that Amanda and Robby are not on good terms after their break up.

Bobby Jacobs 2018-2019

Bobby Jacobs is a part of the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour League. He also has an adorable Instagram famous dog, Uzzi Bear! Bobby and Amanda met through Instagram. Bobby slid into her Instagram DM’s and then slid into her heart. At the beginning of 2019, the two even rented a house together in Malibu. Amanda often posted of Bobby on her Instagram with her daughters, she said Bobby was “like a father figure” to the girls. It took Amanda, and the rest of America, by complete surprised when Bobby called it quits in April. Bobby wants a stress-free life and he said Amanda wasn’t supportive enough and didn’t share enough success with him.