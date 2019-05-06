Meghan Markle Gives Birth: Full Story & Must-See Details

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a baby boy. The newborn prince is her first child with husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

ABC News reported that name hasn’t been chosen yet. He was born at 5:26 a.m. local time and weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

The royal couple confirmed the news through their official Instagram early on Monday.

The caption read, “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019.”

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thanks members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

In a report from NBC News, Prince Harry was seen greeting reporters after the baby’s birth, saying the delivery has “been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine.”

He also continued on to praise his wife.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled,” he said.

He added: “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife and as every farther and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for.”

According to the Evening Standard, their son is seventh in line to the British throne. Markle was reported to be about a week overdue when she went into labor but was described as “relaxed and positive.” Her mother, Doris Ragland, was reportedly in England by her daughters’ side.

The couple is still thinking about names but confirmed the world would get a glimpse of their newborn later this week. However, the duke and duchess, said last month they would be celebrating the birth privately.