Top 5 Trendy Hair Colors You Should Rock This Summer

As the seasons change, so does your hair color– am I right? Summer is the perfect time to change up your hair color, or at least refresh it a little. As summer heats up, our hair cools down. Adding any sort of light color to your hair this season will have you bound to turn heads this summer!

Here are 5 Hair Colors To Rock This Summer:

Sun-Kissed Highlights

Sunny, blonde, streaks make it look like you’ve spent all your days at the beach! Adding a few sun-kissed highlights to your hair will give you the ultimate beach babe look this summer.

Pastels

Pastel colored hair is totally #trending this season! Add a touch of pink or purple to your hair this summer for a fun and flirty look.

Natural Tones

Play it safe this summer and add some natural tones to your hair! This is the go-to look for anyone who has experimented with dying their hair and want to get back to their natural roots. Use your eyebrows as a reference when trying to go back to match your natural hair color.

Strawberry Blonde

Adding blonde highlights to red or orange hair creates the perfect summer look! This hair color looks good on all skin tones making it a win-win.

Balayage

Balayage is the new modern-day ombrè, and we are so here for it this summer! Adding light-colored, natural tones to your hair will leave your hair looking natural, yet sun-kissed.