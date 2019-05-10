Top 5 Must-Have Summer Beauty Essentials 2019

Ahh, summer, everyone’s favorite season. We have been waiting all year to break out our favorite bathing suits, sunglasses and hats. Now that summer is literally around the corner, it’s time to prepare for the long days of endless sunshine we have ahead of us. There are very few beauty products that are needed in the summer, but it’s safe to say these products are essential to have.

Here are 5 summer beauty essentials:

Sunscreen

Beach, but first, sunscreen! If there are beach days in your future, then you defiantly need to apply sunscreen, especially to your face. Protect your skin with Glossier’s Invisible Shield, SPF 35. Glossier’s Invisible Shield is not only fair priced, but it is so light-weight and smooth.

Waterproof Mascara

Waterproof/ long-lasting mascara is going to be your best friend this summer, simply because no one wants to worry about their mascara running down their face while lounging pool-side or splashing around at the beach. Play it safe this summer with CoverGirl’s Lash Blast Active, it’s a must have for all those pool/beach days ahead.

Lip Balm

Your lips need SPF too! Chapped lips don’t look good on anyone, protect your smile and keep your lips soft with EOS Lip Balm. EOS Lip Balm smells amazing and fits perfectly in any beach bag.

Face Mists

Face Mists are not only #trending, but they’re also a life-saver, especially during the summer. Hot and humid summer days are upon us, keep your face cool and hydrated this summer with Evian’s Facial Spray!

Body Scrub

All summer you’re bound to be wearing the bare minimal clothing, like bathing suits and shorts. Keep your skin smooth and sexy this summer with Soap & Glory’s Sugar Crush Body Scrub.