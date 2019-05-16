As the seasons change, so does our nail color! Picking out a nail color is easily one of the hardest decisions you will make all week. There is always a multitude of colors to chose from at the nail salon, it’s tough to pick just one. We’ve narrowed down a few nail colors that are totally #trending this summer and will have your nails looking A1!

Here are 5 Nail Colors Trending This Summer:

Neon

Neon anything is SO in right now! Bright neon green has been rumored to be the color of the season, making it the perfect color to rock on your nails this summer. Channel your inner 90’s vibes with a cool neon nail color.

Nude

If you love a clean and classic look, then nude nails are for you! Nude nails never go out of style and they’ll always match your outfit, can you say win-win!?

Pink

As Elle Woods once said: “Pink is the new black,” and indeed it is! Look pretty in pink this season with some fresh pink nails. Pink is one of my most popular nails colors, especially in the summer.

Baby Blue

Baby, you’re blue! On all of social media you can that your feed is flushed with baby blue nails, and we are SO here for it. This soft blue color is perfect for the summer, total beach babe vibes.

Red

Red nails are always in style, and there is nothing sharper than a fresh set of red nails! The color red is classy, yet sexy, making red your perfect date night nail color.