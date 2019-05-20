As college graduations around the nation commence, former talk show host and media magnate Oprah Winfrey and Endgame actress and Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett get roped into the celebrations. Winfrey, 65, spoke at the commencement for Colorado College located in Colorada Springs, Colorado while Bassett, 60, participated as an honorary graduate in the ceremony of historically black college, Morehouse, located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Winfrey Encourages Graduates To Make Change

Winfrey encouraged graduates from the liberal arts institution to believe in the difference that small acts make on the world. As the daily mail reported, Winfrey told graduates, “incremental improvements are the biggest catalysts to change.” The Denver Post also chimed in on Winfrey’s enlightening speech, stating that she bolstered her words with those of activist Angela Davis in saying, “You have to act as if it were possible to radically change the world. And you have to do it all the time.” But Winfrey’s participation didn’t stop there as she took the time to personally shake the hands of each and every one of the 571 graduates of Colorado College’s class of 2019. She even handed each of them a copy of her most recent book, The Path Made Clear. Winfrey didn’t forget the rest of her fans and threw her social media followers a bone, providing them with a link for a free download of The Path Made Clear, viable through May 19, 2019.

Bassett’s Degree, Debt Free?

Meanwhile, the historically black college of Morehouse endowed Bassett with an honorary degree during its 135th commencement – a commencement that was special for more reasons than Bassett’s presence. The speaker for Morehouse’s 2019 graduating class was alumni and tech billionaire Robert F. Smith, who graciously and unexpectedly extended his finances to the members of the graduating class. Smith stated that he and his family are creating a grant to take on the entirety of their student debt, estimated by the AP to be around $40 million. The daily mail quoted a segment of Smith’s speech in which he remarked, “On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus. This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans.”