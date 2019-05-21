The summer is a time for relaxation, rejuvenation, and rest. The warm weather is out so why not take advantage of the positive energy to work towards feeling the best you can. Below are five steps for creating your own personalized spa day! Taking the time to relax is incredibly important for your mental and physical health, plus it’s fun to pamper and treat the fabulous you!

Step 1: Try some relaxing yoga!

Yoga is a great way to relax your body. One scientific study has found that participating in yoga on a regular basis has been linked to an increase in happiness – so that means it’s time to get rid of the winter blues with some stretching and muscle building. In the long-term, yoga can help improve your sleeping, your self-esteem, and flexibility. With all these benefits, why not try it out this summer? If you don’t have time or access to a yoga class, there are multiple videos on YouTube that will do the trick.

Step 2: Take a bath!

Grab your favorite book, a Lush bath bomb, and head into the bathtub! Not only does warm water relieve muscle tension but it also helps keep our skin healthier. The warm water opens up our pours and washes out toxins while keeping the skin moisturized. Taking baths can also be a great place to catch up on some reading and do some pensive thinking about summer goals.

Step 3: Make a smoothie!

Smoothies are a great way to get your daily dose of fruits and veggies. Not to mention, they are really fun to make. You can pretty much combine any fruits or vegetables you want and personalize your smoothie. My favorite smoothies usually have almond butter, cocoa powers, bananas, almond milk, and honey in them. Definitely play around with different combinations to find your favorite smoothie mix!

Step 4: Do a face-mask!

Finding the extra time to do face-masks during the school year or work week can be hard. But, over the summer (and on the weekend) it’s great to take advantage of your spare time and give your skin that extra treat! There are many online recipes to make your own home made face masks but here are a few awesome masks you can buy at your favorite beauty stores: The GLOW RECIPE Watermelon + AHA Glow Sleeping Mask is great for hydrating and soothing skin overnight, the Fresh Rose Face Mask is infused with real rose petals and it works on dryness/dullness in the skin, and lastly the Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask is great for hydration.

Step 5: Write your summer goals down!

Start your summer off right by writing down your goals for the warm weather. By writing down your plans for the summer you can have a clearer vision of what you want to accomplish and work on while you have the extra time. Try to write down realistic and achievable goals for either each new day or for each week. This way, you will feel like you are truly accomplishing something new every day. You got this!

Thanks for reading these 5 steps to having a relaxing summer day! Comment below if any of these tips helped you feel calm and collected. Enjoy the sun!