20-year-old bisexual YouTuber Jessie Paege, who came out to her 1.5 million subscribers last year, has partnered with Tarte Cosmetics to create an eye shadow palette that will also give back to The Trevor Project, a national 24-hour, toll-free confidential hotline for LGBTQ youth.

Paege has used her platform to promote love and acceptance within all communities, especially the LGBTQ community and when she first came out as bi, all ad revenues from the video went directly to The Trevor Project.

Paege spoke about how scared she was to open up about her journey towards embracing sexuality, captioning the coming out video, “This video has been beyond long overdue. I send love to you all and hope you all embrace your identities.”

“I’m incredibly nervous to post this, but I’ll feel relieved,” the YouTuber added. “I wanted to dive into my relationships and experiences through middle school, high school, etc.”

Since then, Paege has worked to dedicate her platform to support the LGBTQ community by tweeting about her sexuality and sharing supportive messages online. The journey towards accepting her sexuality was not always easy for her. Prior to releasing the coming out video, she took a break from YouTube to figure out what exactly she wanted from her platform. She returned with the powerful video to mark her commitment to being true to herself.

Paege’s new collection officially launched Tuesday, May 21 and includes a vibrant Let It Rain-bow eye shadow palette ($24) along with a free mascara with purchase. There are eight shades in the palette and each are named with inspirational words and phrases including, “Go For It,” “You Can,” and “Hustle.”

“There have been so many times in my life where I didn’t feel included, which is why my goal has always been for every person to feel loved and comfortable with their identities, including myself,” Paege said about the collaboration. “Tarte’s a brand that I’ve always been able to relate to, and I’m so excited to work with them to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with this palette that shows this makeup is for everyone, no exceptions. And we’re able to do that in a way that gives back to the community through The Trevor Project!”

Paege and Tart will be donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project in honor of the launch of the new eye shadow palette.

While speaking to Refinery29, Paege said she didn’t want to just sell to people who identify in the LGBTQ community despite the palette being launched to support it.

“Whether you’re an ally, love rainbows, or just love expressing yourself, those shades and shade names will still speak to you, which is what I really want,” she said.

The palette will be sold in Sephora stores and online at tartecosmetics.com.