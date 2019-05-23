Top 10 Must-Have Drug Store Beauty Products You Need Now

Being a makeup lover can get expensive to say the least. It’s a given that we all want to wear the same products that our favorite celebrities wear and promote, but paying $80 for the foundation is not ideal for most people. There are similar products that are just as good and available for way less!

Here are 10 Must Have Drug Store Beauty Finds:

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes

These Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleaning Towelettes can be found just about anywhere and for only $6.49! The towelettes are ultra soft and gentle, removing up to 99.3% of your makeup, even your tough waterproof mascara!

Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder

This Rimmel London Stay Matte Pressed Powder has up to 6 hours of natural shine control using natural minerals. For only $5.29, your foundation will be set for the day and look natural! What else can you ask for?!

CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara

Get the ultimate big lash look with CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara! This longtime fan favorite mascara is known for its excellent quality for a low price of $8.99.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer

Get the perfect summertime glow with Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer! This luxurious bronzer is infused with Murumuru Butter making it super creamy and smooth. This bronzer can be yours for the low price of $14.95!

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Tanning Mousse

Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Tanning Mousse works uniquely works with your skin tone to mimic results from the natural sun. This moisturizing mousse, applies evenly and dries in just 60 seconds! Available in two tones, light bronze and dark bronze. Get your glow on for just $12.99!

Milani Eye Tech Extreme Liquid Eye Liner

The Milani Eye Tech Extreme Liquid Eye Liner has an easy-to-use felt tip that allows you to create a thin, medium or thick line just by switching up the angle you hold it! This eyeliner is water-proof and party-proof, you don’t have to worry about your eye liner running all day and night, $7.99.

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation

Revlon PhotoReady Candid Natural Finish Anti-Pollution Foundation will have you looking camera ready, for just $10.99! This foundation goes on like a moisturizer and has medium coverage, it also is infused with antioxidants, anti-pollution, and anti-blue light ingredients.

L’Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible 24HR Eye Shadow

This L’Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible 24HR Eye Shadow is THE best drug store eyeshadow by far. It is hard to find a long lasting, cheap ($5.99) and good looking eyeshadow, but if there was an all-star of drug store eyeshadows, this would be it.

Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush

Flower Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush is not only an award-winning blush, but also a smooth and silky blush that will give your face the perfect flush of color, without breaking your bank account. $10.00

Soap & Glory Archery Volu-Boost Fibre Gel

Soap & Glory Archery Volu-Boost Fibre Gel is bound to keep your brows looking A1 for up to 12 hours! Snag this water resistant fibre gel for only $12.00!

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte In City Edition Liquid Lipstick Makeup

Channel your inner-city girl with Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte In City Edition Liquid Lipstick Makeup! This matte lipstick will have your lips looking yummy for a solid 16 hours, and for the low price of $7.99! Can’t beat that.