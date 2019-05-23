Top 5 Trendy Memorial Day Outfits Worth Wearing This Year

It’s almost time to start wearing less and going out more because Memorial Day Weekend has arrived. With it being the “unofficial “start to Summer what better way to ring in the holiday with trendy outfits that’ll leave you feeling more than okay.

Here are summer options that will save you from digging through your closet for the perfect outfit!

So Simple, Yet So Cute

Not only is wearing a crop top with matching shorts a comfortable, but this look is perfect for warm weather. If you plan on going to a BBQ, beach, or anything really there are plenty of styles and patterns that would work for you.

Bring out The Shorts- Shorts

Shorts-short work perfect with T-shirts and with oversized sweaters for when the weather gets chilly at night. This look is the opportunity to pull off a classy but bold statement, so grab a bright or white shirt and pair it with shorts of your choosing.

Romper

A romper is basically an entire outfit, so it gives you time to pick accessories to bring the look to life. Greek-style sandals or wedges look best, depending on the color of the romper. For Summer tropical print, neon colors, and various other patterns are in style and will make you stand out of the crowd.

Printed Midi Dress

For a fancier occasion, pairing the printed dress with sandals or heels will leave you looking sleek. Or if you want to pull of Kendall Jenner’s look match it with black accessories. Using bright necklaces or bracelets will help to bring out the patterns of the dress.

Shirt Dress

Wearing a loose fitted shirt dress is perfect m, especially if you plan on going to the beach. Pair the dress with sunglasses and comfortable shoes and you’ll be good to go.