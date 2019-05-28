5 Easy & Effective Ways To Get Rid Of A Pimple Overnight

There is nothing more upsetting, and annoying than waking up to a big red pimple on your face! It can easily throw off your whole mood and day, having a pimple. But, luckily we have put together the perfect routine to get rid of that pesky pimple overnight. Just remember, DO NOT pop or touch the pimple! Trying to pop the pimple before it is ready will just make it bigger, redder and all around worst.

Here is How To Get Rid Of A Pimple Overnight:

Step 1: Cleanse

Everyone knows it’s very important to wash your face before going to bed, but it’s easy to get focused on just the zit and forget the rest of your routine. Use warm water and with a cleanser like Neutrogena’s Oil-Free Acne Wash Pink Grapefruit Facial Cleanser, to ensure your face is nice and fresh before you head to bed.

Step 2: Moisturize

Breakout-prone skin needs hydration, too, so use a gentle facial moisturizer after you cleanse. Use a moisturizer that is best for acne prone skin for your best results, like Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel.

Step 3: Face Mask

Applying a face mask will not only help your whole face but it will help your stubborn pimple as well. A black charcoal face mask is high recommended. Origins Clear Improvement Face Mask, is a life saver. This mask helps flush out toxins, dirt, and debris that can clog pores and cause skin to look dull, leaving your face looking more refreshed than ever.

Step 4: Spot Treatment

For drying out pimples overnight, we highly suggest Clean & Clear Advantage Spot Treatment with Witch Hazel. It’s fair price, available everywhere and a little bit goes a long way. The hint of witch hazel works to help sooth your skin. Clinically proven to show clearer skin in 100% of testers in just one day, It’ll dry quickly and work while you sleep.

Step 5: Keeps your hands OFF

You’re going to be tempted to touch that spot, but it’s key to keep your hands off. Popping zits can lead to scarring and infection, two things you do not want anywhere, especially on your face.