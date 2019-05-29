Have you been paying to temperature rise lately? I mean, it’s not even officially summer yet, but, here in the south, it’s nothing but heat and humidity. At times, it can be overwhelming. If you’re not from the south, yet, you know the heat is going to be unbearable in the summer, you understand where I’m coming from. Especially at night. I wanted to give you all five ways you can stay cool while you sleep this summer.

Choose cotton.

Lay aside your silk and satin sheets for those special nights. When choosing to be cool throughout the night, it’s best to use light colored cotton or Egyptian sheets. They’re better for ventilation and a greater flow of air throughout your bedroom.

Sleep loose.

You should always want to be comfortable when you sleep. But because it’s the summertime, you’ll want to be comfortable and cool. Choose a loose fitting, cotton shirt or undies. You can also choose to go naked. Some say sleeping naked makes you sweat more. Some also say sleeping naked is the best thing to do when keeping cool. You decided how comfortable you want to feel.

Like an Egyptian.

I mentioned using Egyptian sheets to sleep earlier and you should also try to sleep like one. No, don’t lay stiff with your arms by yours side or crossed. I mean, you should try the “Egyptian method”: use a damp towel or sheet as a comforter. You’ll also want to make sure it’s damp and not wet to avoid sleeping on a wet mattress.

Sleep alone.

If you’re single, I’m talking to you. Lovebirds, you don’t count. Snuggling with a partner creates body heat and who needs extra warmth when it’s already hot outside? Sleeping alone makes you have more room to breathe, relax and remain cool.

Drink water.

Some say it’s not good to drink water or any fluids for that matter, before bed. It causes you to wake up at least twice out of the night for a pee break. However, just one eight-ounce glass of water before bed reduces tossing and turning, as well as, sweating.

There you have it. Five simple tips to help you remain cool while you sleep this summer. So, just in case you stay in one of those apartments that has the oldest A.C. unit ever. Or if you just want to stay cool the natural way and save some money on your electric bill. These five tips should help you for this summer and in the long run.