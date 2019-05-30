With the warm weather outside, it’s a great time to kick-start your summer fitness plan! It’s definitely hard to get back on track with an exercise schedule, but below are a few steps to help get you started. Fitness is not all about losing weight, it’s about feeling healthy and treating your body right. So keep this in mind when reading below.

1. Make A Schedule

It’s easier to follow through with plans once you’ve concretely written them down. This goes the same for working out. When you’re planning your upcoming week, be sure to mark down a few times that you plan to exercise. Whether you’re taking a yoga class or going for a run, by making a set plan to work on your fitness, it’s easier to hold yourself accountable. Be sure to be realistic with your planning – you don’t have to run ten miles to feel like you’ve got a good work out in. If you know you will only have time for a thirty-minute run, write that down. Be specific with your planning so exercising can become less of a chore and instead just another part of the day!

2. Don’t Be Afraid To Try New Things

When you’re in the process of discovering your perfect workout routine, don’t be afraid to try different types of exercising. There are so many fun physical activities out there for you to try – whether that be taking a cycling class or watching a Zumba video on Youtube. Get experimental to find the best workout routine for you! Or try mixing and matching new types of physical exercise each week.

3. Make A Workout Playlist

Finding the motivation to workout can sometimes be really hard. Try personalizing your own playlist to listen to when you’re working out so that you feel inspired and ready to sweat.

4. Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is one of the most important parts of staying healthy while working out. When you’re sweating, your body is losing it’s natural moisture and needs to be restored. It’s very important to bring a water bottle to the gym or to a workout class to ensure your replenishing your body. Especially if you’re working out outside, the heat can make you easily dehydrated. So always plan ahead and bring water with you!

5. Workout With Your Friends

It’s always easier to work out when you have some external motivation! Try finding some time in your schedule to workout with your friends. This way you’ll be able to push each other to get the best workout possible. It can also make working out a little less boring when you have a friend to feel the burn with you.

6. Don’t Be Too Hard On Yourself

It’s important to keep in mind that although working out is good for you, it’s important to keep a healthy attitude about it. You’re still allowed to treat yourself every now and then with a piece of cake or a day off from your fitness routine – it won’t be the end of the world! Be sure to listen to your body and understand that working out should be a way to unload some stress and keep your personal health up! Good luck.