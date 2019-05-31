10 Fitness Inspirations You Need To Follow on Instagram

Did summer somehow mysteriously sneak up on anyone else this year? No? Just me? Whether your summer body is locked and loaded or you’re still a work in progress, you need to be following these kick-ass fitness girls if you’re in need of a little motivation.

#1 – Karina Elle (@karinaelle)

I mean is she kidding? Every time I look at Karina Elle’s profile I have the sudden urge to go for a 10-mile run and do a few … hundred … squats. Karina’s Instagram is filled with insane workouts and healthy recipes while giving you a glimpse into her quirky personality! (and her obsession with lipgloss) And did we mention she was also on a few magazine covers for being the absolute boss she is? — totally casual

#2 – Taylor Kayte (@taylorkayteee)

What do we have to do to get a butt like this?! Well, the answer is actually easy — buy her fitness guide! Taylor’s fitness guide is $38 and worth every penny (trust me, I have it!) The guide comes with an eight-week workout program that guides you through your everyday workouts. It also comes with access to a locked Facebook group where you can ask questions and chat with other members about how their fitness journey is going!

#3 – Demi Bagby (@demibagby)

Okay, this chick makes Olympic-worthy moves look effortless and is an all-around badass. Demi isn’t afraid to do 8 back handsprings in a row in the middle of an intersection or literally move cars with her bare hands. If you wanna become an absolute beast in the gym, this is your girl to follow.

#4 – Karina Irby

I’ve talked about my love for Karina Irby before, and I will continue to forever!!! Karina is a perfect example of how not every “transformation” looks the same — sometimes it’s simply about feeling happy and confident! Not only is she motivational in the gym, but she’s also a huge advocate for feeling comfortable in your own skin no matter what (she struggles from severe eczema). Oh, and while doing all of that, she also runs her own inclusive swimsuit company. Anything else, Karina?!

#5 – Cristina Horford (@cristinacapron)

Cristina is one of my faves because not only is she a beast in the gym, but she does so in the cutest outfits complete with acrylic nails, hair and eyelash extensions! Who said you can’t look bomb while getting in a bomb workout? Cristina also has her own workout guide complete with a nutrition guide, and the results are amazing.

#6 – Sophie Austin (@sophieaustin93)

Sophie is awesome because she is 100% authentic. Through her fitness journey, she has had many ups and downs and always keeps it real with her followers through those ups and downs. She proves that even when things get rough, you can always pull yourself out of your own rock bottom and truly exemplifies “never give up”.

#7 – Krissy Cela (@krissycela)

Krissy is another one who always keeps it real for her 1.6 million followers. She’s not afraid to say that she’s having a horrible day and doesn’t take shame in having a day where she simply doesn’t want to workout. And as if that’s not inspirational enough, she even began her fitness journey while she was in law school! If she can do it, we all can!

#8 – Ashleigh Jordan (@ashleigh_jordan)

Ashleigh, like Karina, is another fitness inspiration who has an “unconventional transformation”. Ashleigh went from having what looks like a 12-pack to having killer curves (literally, we would kill for curves like this) Not only does she post amazing workout vids, but she’s always posting the cutest collabs with her fitness-star boyfriend. #fitcouplegoals Oh, and on top of that, she recently came out with the cutest fitness apparel! These girls are all SUPERSTARS!

#9 – Linn Jacobsson (@linnjacobsson)

We’re gonna pretend to not be upset that her post-baby body is better than our non-post-baby bodies. We’ll look at it in a more positive light — if she can get her body to be that bangin’ post-baby then there’s nothing stopping us! Linn is another one who has a killer workout program with killer results. Her program is $59.99 for 12 weeks and is guaranteed to get you to your best self.

#10 – Madalin Giorgetta (@madalingiorgetta)

Contrary to the other girls, Madalin has made a pact to not post any more “transformation pictures”. Madalin believes that there is no “right” way to look while stressing the importance of feeling beautiful just the way you are. She also has her own program where she teaches you how to be healthy all-around between exercising and what you put into your body. In addition to all of that, Madalin is also a huge supporter of ending the stigma around mental health which is yet another reason why we’re obsessed with her.