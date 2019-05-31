10 Fitness Inspirations You Need To Follow on Instagram

Did summer somehow mysteriously sneak up on anyone else this year? No? Just me? Whether your summer body is locked and loaded or you’re still a work in progress, you need to be following these kick-ass fitness girls if you’re in need of a little motivation.
#1 – Karina Elle (@karinaelle)
I mean is she kidding? Every time I look at Karina Elle’s profile I have the sudden urge to go for a 10-mile run and do a few … hundred … squats. Karina’s Instagram is filled with insane workouts and healthy recipes while giving you a glimpse into her quirky personality! (and her obsession with lipgloss) And did we mention she was also on a few magazine covers for being the absolute boss she is? — totally casual
#2 – Taylor Kayte (@taylorkayteee)
View this post on Instagram
I actually feel a little uncomfortable posting this one…😂 my patches always tan super fast compared to the rest of my skin🐆 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But here’s a picture I found of my butt about 3 years ago. I remember taking that picture and hating everythinggg about it ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ These years of weight training have really grown my confidence AND my 🍑… always thankful for my past self putting in the work💓 you will be too!👊🏼 – Link in my bio for my workout guides (gym&home)💪🏽
What do we have to do to get a butt like this?! Well, the answer is actually easy — buy her fitness guide! Taylor’s fitness guide is $38 and worth every penny (trust me, I have it!) The guide comes with an eight-week workout program that guides you through your everyday workouts. It also comes with access to a locked Facebook group where you can ask questions and chat with other members about how their fitness journey is going!
#3 – Demi Bagby (@demibagby)
Okay, this chick makes Olympic-worthy moves look effortless and is an all-around badass. Demi isn’t afraid to do 8 back handsprings in a row in the middle of an intersection or literally move cars with her bare hands. If you wanna become an absolute beast in the gym, this is your girl to follow.
#4 – Karina Irby
View this post on Instagram
NATURAL TRANSFORMATION. This morning Facebook notified me of a memory from 9 years ago. I was so shocked to see how tiny I used to be when I was a teenager! I remembered that as my body was maturing I was gaining weight, curves and more fake reasons to feel self conscious about my appearance. HELLO BOOBS, BUTT, HIP AND THIGHS 🤪 I used to put so much pressure on myself to try and keep my teenager look but not only was it unhealthy, it just wasn’t in the cards for me. 54KGS to 64KGS and I’ve never felt better about myself mentally and physically. What I’m trying to say is stop being so hard on yourself. You’re body is beautiful and it’s keeping you alive! Worship the heck out of it! I wish I did sooner🌈🦄
I’ve talked about my love for Karina Irby before, and I will continue to forever!!! Karina is a perfect example of how not every “transformation” looks the same — sometimes it’s simply about feeling happy and confident! Not only is she motivational in the gym, but she’s also a huge advocate for feeling comfortable in your own skin no matter what (she struggles from severe eczema). Oh, and while doing all of that, she also runs her own inclusive swimsuit company. Anything else, Karina?!
#5 – Cristina Horford (@cristinacapron)
View this post on Instagram
Woke up feeling super uncomfortable, bloated, and just not motivated to do anything. BUT we went to the gym anyways and I lifted more weight than I have in a LONG time. I find myself just going through the motions a lot without actually challenging myself but how am I supposed to grow if I’m not pushing myself? Challenging you all to step outside your comfort zone today in whatever way you see fit. You got this 💪🏼
Cristina is one of my faves because not only is she a beast in the gym, but she does so in the cutest outfits complete with acrylic nails, hair and eyelash extensions! Who said you can’t look bomb while getting in a bomb workout? Cristina also has her own workout guide complete with a nutrition guide, and the results are amazing.
#6 – Sophie Austin (@sophieaustin93)
View this post on Instagram
⁉️HOW DID HITTING ROCK BOTTOM HELP ME⁉️ (And saying bye to my boobs lol) _. I’ve been thinking about this for a while… Let me take you back, back too 6th August 2018… rough few months, to put it plainly, basically spent everyday for 5 weeks from open to close at Queens hospital (story for another day) Due to stress I found myself turning to food, quick and easy – obviously unhealthy and inevitably was binging 🍔 I remember the day took I look the picture on the left, I actually say upstairs crying my eyes out because I couldn’t believe how I had let myself slip, you can see from my face. Honestly this was my LOWEST POINT EVER. Never in my life had I felt the way I did that day and never do I intend too again!!! Fast forward ⏭ May 2019 I’m FINALLY feeling confident in myself again, learning to love myself again, and just all round feeling like I’ve taken that control of my life back, making a vow to myself that I will NEVER feel the way I did back on August because I am worth so much more than feeling like utter shit, and worthless and crying my eyes out because I don’t like what I see in the mirror. And yes I know that your self worth isn’t based on how your body looks and I totally agree, however I also think that how our body looks reflects on how we treat it, how we’re nourishing it and how we look after ourselves. Health and well-being isn’t just about what the numbers and saying or how much body fat we’re holding but how we genuinely feel from the inside, which eventually shows on the outside! So go glow from the outside in because you’ll wish you’d started treating yourself better sooner 💞💞
Sophie is awesome because she is 100% authentic. Through her fitness journey, she has had many ups and downs and always keeps it real with her followers through those ups and downs. She proves that even when things get rough, you can always pull yourself out of your own rock bottom and truly exemplifies “never give up”.
#7 – Krissy Cela (@krissycela)
View this post on Instagram
MY TRANSFORMATION. Please please please be kind this is a difficult subject for me and I was scared to officially post this BOTH PICTURES ARE GREAT💪🏼 BUT A TRANSFORMATION IS NOT ALWAYS PHYSICAL. LEFT: 5 Years ago I hit a brick wall in my life. Honestly, I was probably the most unhappiest I had ever been. I really do not like talking about my past anxiety because well its just incedibly sensitive to me and id just rather keep it to myself (please respect this decision) maybe in time ill open up about it more. I was just in a dark place. Living a healthy lifestyle wasn’t really something I even knew about… All I knew was I needed to get out of this dark hole and make a change. Never stepped foot in a gym and well anything green freaked me out lol! I once thought lifting weights would make me too bulky, “manly” whatever that means! BOYYYYY was I wrong! I created the @toneandsculptapp to show women that you can lift weights to help sculpt your body! RIGHT: fast forward to now I am truthfully and honestly so much happier. I am physically and mentally stronger. I am more confident in my own skin which I NEVER thought I could be. YES I have days I feel like crap to say the least! YES I have days that the last place I want to be in is the gym! AND YES, I still want to make adjustments and improvements daily. Because this for me is MORE than just physical changes and how my body looks! Its about the mental struggles I went through that made me so much stronger today. There is absolutely no point waiting till tomorrow to make a change “oh ill start fresh tomorrow” I used to say this a lot 5 years ago. NO MAKEN A CHANGE TODAY! DO THIS FOR YOU BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT! DO YOU KNOW HOW AMAZING YOU TRULY ARE! Lets make this change together along with thousands of other women! I’m proud of the achievement I have made so far and will continue to work hard ❤️
Krissy is another one who always keeps it real for her 1.6 million followers. She’s not afraid to say that she’s having a horrible day and doesn’t take shame in having a day where she simply doesn’t want to workout. And as if that’s not inspirational enough, she even began her fitness journey while she was in law school! If she can do it, we all can!
#8 – Ashleigh Jordan (@ashleigh_jordan)
View this post on Instagram
Body AND Mindset Transformation ✨ . TAG a friend! . When I first started my fitness journey, summer was approaching and I felt like I HAD to look a certain way because it seemed to be the norm for most “fitness gurus” 🤷🏼♀️. I felt like I had to lean out and have shredded muscles just because it was what everyone else was doing. Was I truly happy? No, not at all 👎🏼. What I had to do in order to maintain a physique like that was far from realistic and 100% miserable for ME. . My goals then shifted when I realized that I should not let others or seasons, determine how MY body should look 🙅🏼♀️. Overtime I put weight back on by developing a healthy relationship with food, worked my butt off in the gym to build muscle and focused on what made me feel happy and confident. 🤗 . I feel like that’s so important to recognize. We shouldn’t be judging others based off of OUR personal goals. Why? Because they may not want to look the way you do and that is totally fine! 💕Just because someone doesn’t “look” as muscular as you doesn’t mean they aren’t “fit”. Their goals may be to just live a healthy and active lifestyle and who are you to place judgement on that? 🤔Preach positivity and encouragement to others when you see them doing something to better themselves instead of comparing your journey to theirs! And most importantly, do what YOU think will make YOU happy 😇 ___________________________________________ #fitfam #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #fitlife #transformation #transformationpic #workout #workoutmotivation #bodytransformation #healthylifestyle #happiness #positivevibes #bodyconfience #encourageothers #spring #easter #pittsburgh
Ashleigh, like Karina, is another fitness inspiration who has an “unconventional transformation”. Ashleigh went from having what looks like a 12-pack to having killer curves (literally, we would kill for curves like this) Not only does she post amazing workout vids, but she’s always posting the cutest collabs with her fitness-star boyfriend. #fitcouplegoals Oh, and on top of that, she recently came out with the cutest fitness apparel! These girls are all SUPERSTARS!
#9 – Linn Jacobsson (@linnjacobsson)
View this post on Instagram
6 WEEKS APART ⬅️➡️ Your most common request are how my body looks like now before I’ve start train again after my pregnancy. And here you have it on the right picture ➡️ To be 100% honest with you and what you can’t see on the picture is that I have loose skin over my belly and thighs. You need to have this in mind when you see pictures like this! You can’t see it but it is there and that’s how a postpartum body can look like. Everyone are different so don’t compare to anyone else more than yourself! I share these kind of pictures cause you ask about them and I want to share my journey with you 🖤 #postpartumbody
We’re gonna pretend to not be upset that her post-baby body is better than our non-post-baby bodies. We’ll look at it in a more positive light — if she can get her body to be that bangin’ post-baby then there’s nothing stopping us! Linn is another one who has a killer workout program with killer results. Her program is $59.99 for 12 weeks and is guaranteed to get you to your best self.
#10 – Madalin Giorgetta (@madalingiorgetta)
View this post on Instagram
I’ve had a lot of DMs and comments about posting transformation photos and I want to share my thoughts with you here… I became ‘Instagram famous’ from sharing my own transformations. I never saw them as a negative. I was so inspired by these photos. Wow, if she can do it, I can do it too! I remember having other women’s transformations as screensavers on my phone, showing pictures to my trainer, over analysing their bodies and then wondering why my body was taking so long to look like hers. What was wrong with me? Was I doing something wrong? Why wasn’t my own progress as good as hers? I did everything they were doing, ditched burpees for weights, started counting my calories and macros, trained more consistently, lowered my calories, increased my calories, but, I. STILL. DIDN’T. LOOK. LIKE. THEM. I was trying everything and I was developing a disordered way of eating. I never achieved my dream screensaver body. I never achieved the ‘right’ amount of muscle and body fat. Because guess what, we all have different body shapes, and we can’t force our bodies into submission. It’s never enough. I was never enough of what I wanted to be. I would never ever achieve my dream body. Transformation photos continue to enforce this. Transformation photos put the “emphasis on physical appearance and the need to critically analyse and compare every part of your body. They perpetuate the idea that we are someone who needs constant improving.” @movingforwardwithmia our @workitwithmg Body Image Consultant 🥳 I don’t want to inspire you to change your body. I don’t want to inspire you to think that you can achieve my transformation. I don’t want to inspire you to get shredded or get lean or lose fat for summer. I want you to feel gratitude, appreciation and love for your body. I want you to see your worth outside your physical body. I want you to strive to be a loving partner, a kind sister and a selfless friend. If we poured as much time, energy and money as we do into losing fat into another pursuit, imagine what we might achieve?
Contrary to the other girls, Madalin has made a pact to not post any more “transformation pictures”. Madalin believes that there is no “right” way to look while stressing the importance of feeling beautiful just the way you are. She also has her own program where she teaches you how to be healthy all-around between exercising and what you put into your body. In addition to all of that, Madalin is also a huge supporter of ending the stigma around mental health which is yet another reason why we’re obsessed with her.