4 Useful Tips on How to Travel on a Budget This Year

College can be expensive when paying for student loans, meals, and textbooks, but it’s time to take a break from it all by adventuring at a low cost.

Traveling can be beneficial to students looking to build connections, vacationing, or crossing thing off their bucket list.

These 4 tips can help with not only traveling but saving money while adventuring.

Save Every Last Dime

Every penny adds up, so put aside any extra money this means not spending money on unnecessary things. Setting up a budget for the month can be helpful, so people know exactly where their money is spent the most.

Believe it or not, spending an average of $5 a day on coffee would be the equivalent to a plane ticket!

Don’t completely cut treating yourself, but limit where your money is going, instead, of eating out purchase a variety of groceries this will save money for travel expenses.

Don’t Be Picky

Often times, the best places to travel are the most unexpected ones. Southwest airlines have deals starting at $50 for plane tickets, even for just a day trip.

Booking in advance is highly recommended as well because not many people book earlier, so the costs of tickets are cheaper!

Planning in advance can be helpful to organize your schedule around flights and book deals with hotels. However, using Airbnb is much cheaper, and you can book this through your phone for dates you plan on staying. People are only required to pay a security deposit, cleaning fees, and anything the homeowner needs, but most times they’re flexible with having low prices.

Handy Transportations

Getting around a new place can be expensive when you’ve arrived, so use cheaper methods of transportation like buses, trains, Lyfts, and Uber.

Bus passes or trains can range from $10 to $15 for day passes, giving people access to exploring a variety of cities in the area. Lyft and Uber rides are cheaper when selecting to share a journey with other people, and it is an excellent way to meet new people who may be from the area to suggest places to check out.

Tasty Foods

Trying authentic dishes is a great way to get a taste of the culture and environment.

Step outside your comfort zone and try meals you wouldn’t usually eat. Usually, local markets are cheaper than restaurants. Plan out what you’d like to taste, even if you buy food from the market one day and eating at a restaurant the last day of the trip.