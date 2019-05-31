Justin Bieber’s Drew House Brand: All You Need to Know

It’s a “No Brainer” that the Biebs has excellent style. Let’s face it; all the ladies love Justin’s looks and fashion sense. It’s obvious! Justin took a little break from music to focus on something else that he is passionate about is fashion. In January, Justin posted an image on the House of Drew’s Instagram account in December promoting the first product made for the company… smiley face slippers. Ever since that post, the House of Drew continued to escalate in popularity!

The Message

For those of you who don’t know, Justin’s middle name is Drew, and we guess he lives in a house? So that’s where the name Drew House came about. The clothing is all designed in Los Angeles, California, and on the Drew House’s website, their message is simple:

“A place where you can be yourself. blah blah blah…,” it reads. “wear like you don’t care. come chill. k. bye.”

The Influence

Justin’s influence comes from skaters, the lookbook seems like it was shot in someone’s suburban back garden, and the unisex clothes are all pretty baggy in natural hues. Some even have an emoji smiley face on them or Drew, written in bold lettering. The price ranges from $48 for a t-shirt to a costly $148 for a corduroy shirt or pair of trousers. The line includes sweaters, long-sleeve shirts, shorts, pants, and t-shirts.

Celebrities Sporting Justin’s Swag

Justin has many celebrity friends. There have been some celebrities that have posted wearing Justin’s attire from Drew House. DJ Khaled posted a video on Instagram of himself dancing to promote his new album, “Father of Asahd” wearing House of Drew. It’s a “No Brainer” that DJ Khaled sticks out of the crowd wearing Justin’s attire.

Hailey

Even Justin’s wife, Hailey, is a big fan of the House of Drew. She posted a picture of the couple sporting their smiley face beanies. Hailey has always been supportive of Justin from the start, and we can gather that she’s proud to be modeling her husband’s trending clothes. Let’s admit that they are a perfect looking couple, especially sporting House of Drew!

Lots of items from Drew House have already been sold out, so be sure you grab your House of Drew gear as soon as possible! For more information, visit Drew House’s website to get some attire in your closet today. Get your cash ready and happy shopping.