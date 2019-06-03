8 Celebrity Couples That Have Struggled But Remain Together

The following quote might sound a bit cliche but what has not killed these eight couples who have had one of the rockiest relationships in Hollywood, has made them stronger. Despite differences, busy careers and life overall, the love these celeb duos have for each other has been more tenacious and here they are! Expecting newborns, calling off divorce cases and exposing their love on Social Media and to the world. We wish them nothing but the best!

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

They started emailing each other when the singer, songwriter and actor Levine wanted a supermodel for one of his videos back in 2012. Victoria’s Secret model met him a month after that.

They were seen together for the first time at the GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in October of that year. But they would break up months later. It was there when this duo realized it was their worst decision ever. They ended up getting engaged in July of 2013 and married a year after.

They welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Rose in September of 2016. A year and a half later, Behati would be giving birth to her second girl, Gio Grace.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The couple met in 2007 at the Golden Globes, when Justin asked his friend to call Jessica so he could take her out. She was not all into it. The American actor had to be really persistent to get her to say yes.

Months after, they decided to make the relationship public and were spotted in the UK. Justin was on tour by then.

They split in March 2011.

Once singer Timberlake had revealed to Vanity Fair that Jessica was very special to him in June 2011, the couple started seeing each other again. In December of that year, Justin proposed to Biel. The duo obtained marriage in 2012 and welcomed their first son in 2015.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

These two met for the first time in February of 2007. However, American actress Gabrielle was going through a divorce and the basketball player was then married to Siohvaughn Funches. But, they would call for a dissolution of marriage a year after.

Gabrielle started dating Wade in July of 2009. They would make their first official appearance a year later.

They separated from each other for career reasons and were seen together in April 2013. In December of that year, they would get engaged and married on August 30, 2014.

On November 7, 2018, they welcomed their Latest addition to the family via surrogate. They were already living with Wade’s two sons from his previous marriage.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

This pair met in 2004 when Megan was still new in the industry. The 13-year-age-difference couple would get married in 2010 and divorced five years after.

Yet, the news of Megan expecting her third child in 2016 would be the reason for her and Green reconciling their marriage, which they did in June 2016. Not to leave aside, sons Noah and Bodhi.

They have been together since then, following an opened up interview with Austin regarding his rocky relationship with beautiful Megan, where he said marriage is just about optimism, patience and love.

The couple went back to their honeymoon spot in April 2018. A year after, Megan called off the divorce she once filed against Austin.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin/Bieber

The duo first met in 2009 when father Baldwin introduced his daughter to Bieber at the Today show. They saw again at Justin’s Never Say Never premiere in 2011. However, the young singer already had his eyes on Selena Gomez. Since then, Justin and Hailey had been seen together but not exactly dating, just Budding around…

In January of 2016, Justin Bieber shared a picture of him kissing the model with his Instagram followers. Months later, this couple called whatever they had quits. They even unfollowed each other!

Bieber started seeing model Sophie Richie and reviving flames with Selena Gomez. But they would break up definitely in March 2018.

In July 2018, fans caught Justin Bieber kissing Baldwin. Justin proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas that year. The couple got married two months after. It was something really simple, hinting fans that a bigger celebration with family and friends was to come, said the Bieber.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The duo first met on the set of The Last Song by Nicholas Sparks in June 2009.

They made a public appearance at the Oscars on March 7, 2010. They two broke up five months after.

They have been an on-and-off couple since then. They got engaged in June of 2012, but a year and a couple of months after, Miley would cancel the engagement.

On October 27, 2016, Miley confirmed she was back with Liam and engaged!

After almost a decade together, the couple got married on December 23, 2018. It was a private and casual celebration. They have been attending social events together and supporting each other since then.

Pink and Carey Hart

Their romance started in 2001 at the Summer X Games. They broke up in 2003 and got engaged two years later.

They tied the knots in Costa Rica in 2006. They were on a break in 2008. The split was close to filing a divorce. They reunited again in 2008, on Pink’s So What by-then-new single.

In 2009, Pink would be expecting daughter Willow. Seven years later, the duo would welcome their son Jameson.

American singer and competitor coincide when they both say they have gone through a lot because of their remarkable differences, but that has not been a reason for tearing them apart. Instead, they are proud of the beautiful family they have now.

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink

They knew each other when Patrick was to get a haircut from hairstylist Jillian in 1994. They ended up getting married and having three kids. After some time together, Jillian decided to file divorce against Grey’s Anatomy actor because of alleged-work-alcoholism from her husband.

After many visits to the couple counselor and him being temporarily off the small screen, the couple got to conciliate their feelings and got back together in 2017. Yet, now that the air has cooled off, he is ready to focus on his television career.