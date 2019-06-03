The first half of 2019 is now over, and these are some of the lucky celebrities who got to celebrate the closure of it with their families. With Summer around the corner, these personalities have one more reason to be excited about; the beginning of a new era: middle school, high school, college, grad school, or adult life. We want to congratulate Class of 2019 as life may bring you Candied experiences in your lives!

Frankie Kopelman

American actors Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman congratulated their five-year-old daughter on graduation day.

The couple who got divorced in 2016 reunited to attend their daughter’s recent graduation ceremony.

Kopelman posted a very cute picture of the lucky little girl being cheek-kissed by both parents. The post captioned “Graduate🎓”.

Congratulations, Frankie!🥳

Emme and Natasha Rodriguez

A very busy week for the Rodriguez; the 14-and 11-year-olds, Natasha and Emme recently graduated. As these two girls’ father Alexander attends their respective graduation ceremonies with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez, as he congratulates them both on Social Media.

The Dominican-American-former-baseball player captioned on his Instagram account “How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in high school?! Congrats Tashi, we love you! 👩🏽‍🎓❤️”, following a cute picture of this modern family, which displays himself, affianced Lopez, his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and her family.

The next day, on May 31, Alexander attended Emme’s graduation in Miami, Florida. Singer Marc Anthony was also there during this special event. Later that day, Rodriguez posted an Instagram story showing her daughter Emma alongside Jennifer. The picture captioned “Congrats Emme ❤️”.

Cooper Endicott

the American actress and host Melissa Rivers uploaded a video of her 18-year-old son Cooper walking up to the stage on his high-school-graduation ceremony.

Cara and Madelyn Gosselin

American TV personality Kate Gosselin congratulates her 18-year-old twins for their recent high school graduation. She took her mom pride to Social Media, where she posted an Instagram slideshow of herself alongside her two daughters on the first picture and them alone modeling around two cakes that say “Class of 2019” on the second.

Kensington Calhoun Ravenel

The ex-couple Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel reunited for their 5-year-old daughter Kensington, who graduated from Pre-K on May 23.

The slideshow shows sweet pictures from graduation day.

Sophia Stallone

American actor Sylvester Stallone posted on his Instagram account a picture of himself alongside his daughter, who recently graduated from the school for Communications and Journalism at the University of Southern California on May 10.

He captioned on the photo “Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!!”

Caroline Monahan

American journalist and author Katie Couric shows off her youngest daughter Carrie on her Instagram account and congratulates her for her recent achievement from grad school at Columbia University.

The photo displays Carolina wearing her cap and gown and an inspirational caption from her proud mother.

Alex Drummond

American author Ree Drummond congratulates her daughter, Alex’s boyfriend “…and all the kids (young adults?😱) out there who are celebrating milestones,” captioned this Pioneer Woman on her Instagram account.

Simone Johnson

American actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock”, attended his 17-year-old-Captain-America-based-daughter’s graduation ceremony from high school and congratulated her on Social Media, followed by a charming set of pictures and caption from a proud father.