The first half of 2019 is now over, and these are some of the lucky celebrities who got to celebrate the closure of it with their families. With Summer around the corner, these personalities have one more reason to be excited about; the beginning of a new era: middle school, high school, college, grad school, or adult life. We want to congratulate Class of 2019 as life may bring you Candied experiences in your lives!
Frankie Kopelman
American actors Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman congratulated their five-year-old daughter on graduation day.
The couple who got divorced in 2016 reunited to attend their daughter’s recent graduation ceremony.
Kopelman posted a very cute picture of the lucky little girl being cheek-kissed by both parents. The post captioned “Graduate🎓”.
Congratulations, Frankie!🥳
Emme and Natasha Rodriguez
A very busy week for the Rodriguez; the 14-and 11-year-olds, Natasha and Emme recently graduated. As these two girls’ father Alexander attends their respective graduation ceremonies with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez, as he congratulates them both on Social Media.
The Dominican-American-former-baseball player captioned on his Instagram account “How is my beautiful angel going to be a freshman in high school?! Congrats Tashi, we love you! 👩🏽🎓❤️”, following a cute picture of this modern family, which displays himself, affianced Lopez, his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and her family.
The next day, on May 31, Alexander attended Emme’s graduation in Miami, Florida. Singer Marc Anthony was also there during this special event. Later that day, Rodriguez posted an Instagram story showing her daughter Emma alongside Jennifer. The picture captioned “Congrats Emme ❤️”.
Cooper Endicott
the American actress and host Melissa Rivers uploaded a video of her 18-year-old son Cooper walking up to the stage on his high-school-graduation ceremony.
Cara and Madelyn Gosselin
American TV personality Kate Gosselin congratulates her 18-year-old twins for their recent high school graduation. She took her mom pride to Social Media, where she posted an Instagram slideshow of herself alongside her two daughters on the first picture and them alone modeling around two cakes that say “Class of 2019” on the second.
View this post on Instagram
#Graduation ..this post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom #Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone🎓❤️🎓
Kensington Calhoun Ravenel
The ex-couple Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel reunited for their 5-year-old daughter Kensington, who graduated from Pre-K on May 23.
The slideshow shows sweet pictures from graduation day.
Sophia Stallone
American actor Sylvester Stallone posted on his Instagram account a picture of himself alongside his daughter, who recently graduated from the school for Communications and Journalism at the University of Southern California on May 10.
He captioned on the photo “Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC !!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!!”
Caroline Monahan
American journalist and author Katie Couric shows off her youngest daughter Carrie on her Instagram account and congratulates her for her recent achievement from grad school at Columbia University.
The photo displays Carolina wearing her cap and gown and an inspirational caption from her proud mother.
Alex Drummond
American author Ree Drummond congratulates her daughter, Alex’s boyfriend “…and all the kids (young adults?😱) out there who are celebrating milestones,” captioned this Pioneer Woman on her Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
The last four years have given Alex confidence, experience, and perspective. I’m so grateful for that, and for the circle of friends 😎 who have nurtured and supported her. Happy graduation to Alex (Thursday), Mauricio (today), and all the kids (young adults?😱) out there who are celebrating milestones. Go get ‘em, tigers!
Simone Johnson
American actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as “The Rock”, attended his 17-year-old-Captain-America-based-daughter’s graduation ceremony from high school and congratulated her on Social Media, followed by a charming set of pictures and caption from a proud father.