5 Tasty Summer Food Recipes You Need To Try Today

The summer is a great time to try out new recipes for guests, friends, loved ones, or even just yourself! There are so many fresh ingredients available during the summer season that are flavorful and delicious. Below are a few wonderful recipes that utilize fresh fruits and vegetables to make tasty summer dishes. They’re all pretty easy to make and can be modified for your food preferences. Let’s get cooking!

Shrimp and Pineapple Tacos

This recipe is great for a summer party or get together with friends! It’s relatively easy to make but is full of flavors that are perfect for the summertime. If you’re looking for a substitute (that’s just as fresh) you can also make grilled chicken with avocado tacos. You can also add a little spice to this dish with jalapeños and salsa. The thing about tacos is that they are super customizable so don’t be afraid to experiment. It will be very fun to have a Taco Tuesday get together in the warm weather!

Peaches and Burrata

If you’re looking for a spin on the Italian classic of tomatoes and burrata, be sure to try this recipe out. Especially since peaches are ripe in the summer, it’s important to take advantage of their great flavor. This dish is pretty simple. First, slice the peaches and soak them in honey and mint (you can also add balsamic glaze for extra flavor). Then, cut some fresh baguette bread (you can toast it or not). Put a layer of burrata cheese on the bread and then add the glazed peaches. This dish works great as an appetizer for summer guests.

Kale Salad

If you’re craving a healthier option, a tasty kale salad is the way to go. Kale is one of the healthiest foods out there because it is packed with rich nutrients including fiber, calcium, iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants. You can pretty much add any fruit or vegetable into your kale salad but here are a few suggestions. Try adding goat cheese, watermelon, and cucumbers with a fresh lemon vinaigrette dressing for a lovely summer twist. You can also add quinoa or grilled chicken for extra protein and carbs. It’s really up to you!

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

This recipe is great for a weekend lunch. The crispy chicken cutlet mixed with the fresh lettuce and coleslaw makes a tasty combination. If you’re looking to add something extra to the meal, try making some tangy lemonade or a berry smoothie. Again, if you’re looking to make this sandwich a tad healthier, you can always try grilled chicken instead. It will still taste great!

Strawberry Salsa

Strawberry salsa is an awesome and colorful recipe to try this summer. It’s a great summer appetizer that brings together a plethora of fresh ingredients with a new twist. The sweetness of the strawberries adds a special element to the salsa that’s especially tasty. If you’re not the biggest strawberry fan, you can also try a mango and pineapple salsa. There are all great summer options!