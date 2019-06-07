The 5 Benefits of Practicing Yoga in the Summertime

Experts say that the practice of yoga is even more beneficial amidst the outdoors and warm temperature. In the winter this can be difficult due to the cold weather desire to stay inside with a warm cup of coffee or hot chocolate, but the summer is prime time for getting the most out of the healing practice of what most know as modern yoga today. The popularity of the outdoor practice increases as the warm weather does, not only does the heat feel good, but here are a few reasons why scientifically it is good for you as well.

1. Vitamin D

Essentially humans are just very large plants, needing sunlight and large amounts of vitamin d to function and be overall happier individuals with the ability to work at our fullest ability. A lack of it would ultimately result in lethargy and a higher risk of catching diseases and illness. However, an increase of it leads to an improvement of mood and sense of well being. When you practice yoga in the summer, you aren’t only getting benefits from the exercise, but your daily vitamins as well.

2. Flushing of Built Up Toxins

Many Yogis love the practice hot yoga in order to allow the body to really do its thing and sweat out all the built of toxins and release. Similar to that of a sauna, hot yoga allows for those to steadily work through the sweating and reap the benefits all the more. In the summer, there’s no need for hot yoga to be practiced inside a plain studio but can simply step outside.

3. Longer Term Flexibility

When you are warm and sweat, your muscles begin to loosen and release. Stretching muscles at this time allow them to slowly extend and become more pliable. Modern yoga includes a variety of poses that allow for the stretching of those tight muscles and by doing them in the outside heat regularly, the more likely one will be to become more flexible in a shorter amount of time.

4. Heat and Hydration Adaptation

The first onset of summertime heat can be a little shocking to the body after an elongated period of cold weather. The best way to adapt to this is by pushing your body through it and adapting. Outside yoga is a perfect way to do this because not only after time will your body adjust to the temperature difference, but allows for the recognition of when your body needs to be hydrated, crucial in a consistent, dehydrating heat.

5. Improved Breathing

The overall practice of modern yoga improves breathing due to the working through of strenuous poses. When this exercise is performed in warm weather, your body has to work hard to take in oxygen. This then trains the lungs to work more for the intake and will thus lead to easier regular respiratory function.