Top 5 Best Celebrity Sheer Outfits Of All Time

From black and white lace to tulle, sheer, skin showing fabrics is one fashion trend gaining more popularity by the day; it was even a key theme during spring/summer 2019 fashion shows. Valentino to Zara to Forever 21, every retail store has been stocking up stores with this “hit” or “miss” style. Celebrities have also been taking the risqué route, sometimes gauging the public with admiration for the “chic” ways they nailed the see-through looks.

Here are some of the most innovative, stunning ways that celebrities have nailed the sheer looks.

Gemma Chan (Vanity Fair Oscars 2019)

The Crazy Rich Asians star rocked the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party with this Tom Ford dress, blending the classy with the sexy–– the turtle neck, nude sheer with the edgy, sparkly fringes.

Kendall Jenner (2018 British Fashion Awards)

I mean Kendall Jenner is the queen of glamorizing the naked, but her Julian Macdonald sparkly gold gown with that classic thigh slit in the 2018 British Fashion Award deserves to be on every “best” fashion looks list.

Kendall Jenner (Met Gala 2017)

And we all remember, Kendall’s skimpiest La Perla dress at the 2017 Met Gala. No one’s ever shown their entire organic selves with just carefully positioned chainmail, and it’s truly inspiring to see our favorite fashion icon rock the risquést look.

Rihanna (New York City, 2013)

And talking about the Met Gala queen, Rihanna nailed the sheer look as far back as her performance at The Staples Center in New York City in 2013, in her sheer dress over her studded bra and shorts–– a look that’s perfect for a concert, rave or house party.

Michelle Pfeiffer (New York City, 2019)

Now the day after the concert, when you’re back to the office and you still wanna dwell in this sheer top trend, look no further than Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards for the perfect example. This Armani white top with skin tone undergarments paired with the suit pants transitions the sheer-fabric trend from daring to elegant.