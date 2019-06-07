Disney strives to find new ways to bring in more revenue, and we think this technique is its way of getting money faster. At the same time, it makes the guests happy too, think about it!

Starting next year, Disney will be a 24-hour operating theme park. How awesome is that? So, no need to worry about fighting the lines because everyone will get a chance to go on all of Disney’s iconic rides and have a shorter wait time to see all of their favorite characters. Sometimes, Disney will throw in free unlimited popcorn, ice cream, and selected soft drinks after the park closes (the churros and Mickey pretzels are the best if anyone needs a recommendation on what to eat at the parks). Don’t worry about buying fast passes anymore because the wait times will start to go down. We all know the wait times can be long and tedious, but now with the 24-hour service, people will have more time to enjoy the magic of Disney Parks.

In January, Disney has added new dates, and a new theme, for its “Disney After Hours” special events at the resort. Can next year come any sooner, so we have all the time in the world to be at Disney?

Disney Villains 24 Hour Event

There has not been an official date for the 24/7 change, but according to JustDisney.co , they mentioned how there would be selected days where the parks will be open for 24 hours.

Disney announced in April that it would introduce a “Disney Villains” theme to the Magic Kingdom’s Disney After Hours events, on select dates between June 6 and August 8. On those nights, Disney will send the Maleficent dragon float throughout the park as well as providing (unspecified) “villain-inspired additions” on the Pirates of the Caribbean and Space Mountain. There will be villain-inspired exceptional food and beverages for sale, along with event merchandise. And the highlight will be a new Disney Villains castle stage show, “Villains Unite the Night,” featuring Hades and Meg from Hercules along with Jafar, Dr. Facilier, Maleficent, and more.

You won’t find the shows, parades, and the same atmosphere as you would be visiting when the park is open to day guests. The 24-hour event is very similar to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party because people have a different experience. The only downside is there will be no meet and greets with the characters at this event, so make sure you get all your pictures with your favorite characters during day time hours. However, it is in the works that Disney is taking steps to address that with its Magic Kingdom “After Hours” events later this summer.

Tickets for all but the Villains nights are $125 plus tax in advance and $129 on the day of the event. Discounted tickets are available for $95 to Disney Vacation Club Members and regular admission.

The current line-up of dates for the events is:

Magic Kingdom Villains Nights: June 6, 13, 20, 27; July 1, 11, 18, 26; August 1, 8. ($139 plus tax in advance, $144 on the day of the event, $109 for AP/DVC)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: June 11 and 18

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: June 14, 21, 28.

Tickets for all evenings are available the Disney’s website or by calling +1-407-939-7795.

Rides After Hours

Don’t want to wait for your favorite ride? No problem. Here are some posts from Disney After Hours and what the rides are like without a massive crowd. We can look forward to this starting next year when all parks are open 24/7!

Now you can enjoy the happiest place on earth all hours of the day and night!