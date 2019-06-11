Top 5 Essentials To Keep In Your Bag This Summer

Whether you’re going to work or to the beach, there are always a few summer essentials to have with you in your bag. These essentials consider the hot weather and how to cope with the heat!

Moisturizer

Especially after a day at the beach, it is very important to keep your skin hydrated this summer. It’s always a good idea to moisturize every few hours so take the time during your day to quickly reapply. This moisturizer by Drunken Elephant is lightweight and incredibly effective. It’s not super thick so it won’t clog your pores in the heat but gets the job done. Check it out here! There are also many great options available at your local drugstore for more affordable prices.

A Book

You never know when you’re going to have some downtime this summer, so why not be ahead of the curve! The summer is a great time to get some reading done and so that being said, it’s great to always have a book ready to go in your bag. Whether you’re hanging outside with friends or on your lunch break, it truly is calming to unwind with a book. Whether it’s a book you always wanted to read or a magazine article that’s been getting a lot of attention, having that reading material on hand will motivate you to take a break from technology and engage your mind.

Deodorant

The reality is, summer is the season of sweating. We can’t control our bodies natural reaction to the summer heat but we can control how we combat it. So head on to your local drugstore and pick up an extra deodorant to stick in your bag this summer. Especially because sweat can cause BO, it’s great to have deodorant handy and on the go. This way, you can still smell fresh and clean no matter how hot it is. You can also throw in perfume too if you want to insure a sweet smell. That way if you ever have plans after work with your friends or significant other, you won’t be constantly worrying if you smell bad. Being prepared is always better than panicking last minute. You can’t go wrong with this tip!

Powder

Just as it is imperative to have deodorant with you at all times this summer, it’s also always a good idea to have some make-up powder too. Especially since your skin can get extra oily from sweating, powder is great way to quickly cover that oil up and leave you looking fabulous. If you don’t want to spend money on an expensive powder, there are many options to chose from.

Chapstick

Chapstick is never a bad idea. Especially in the heat, it’s great to keep your lips hydrated and healthy. Glossier has great lip balms to check out for the summer (that are very affordable), not to mention they smell amazing and are super cute. Their lip balms are packed with antioxidants to hydrate dry skin and come in multiple flavors.