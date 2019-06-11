The Kardashian-West family welcomed their fourth son via surrogate, Psalm West a month ago, on Mother’s Day weekend. A week later, they revealed the name of the newborn. A month later, with Father’s Day five days away, Kimberly exposes her offspring to the world. The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians uploaded an adorable photo of her baby on June 11. The snapshot has millions of likes and comments from celebrities congratulating Kim for her beautiful kid who is now a month old.

This is the second time this clan of six welcomes a child via surrogacy. Chicago Noel West Kardashian,1, was born this way. This fertilization process is both very expensive and complicated in terms of legality. Kim Kardashian is not the only public figure who has engaged in this kind of germination mechanism. Andy Cohen, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade have too!

Kimberly is a big fan of sizable families. Yet, her health condition which impeded her to expect babies the natural way did not stop her. After giving birth Saint West, 3, the supermodel decided to eat her own placenta subsequent to having faced many complications during previous deliveries.

On June 8, Kardashian-West sent birthday wishes to her husband via an Instagram post. “Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!” the 141-million-followers celebrity captioned.

With Father’s Day weekend around the corner, the world is ready to see little Psalm posing for a picture alongside with the other five members of the Kardashian-West family. Kim is now focused on her maternal role, and Kayne does not have as much artistic-load as he did years ago. As Psalm’s older siblings help their parents on daily-parenting chores.