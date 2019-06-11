WATCH: Disney’s Frozen 2 New Official Trailer (VIDEO)

The sequel many were waiting for; Frozen 2! The official trailer was released on June 11 on Good Morning America. Anna and Else are ready to delight Disney fans with this follow-up-animated film. “Elsa, the past is not what it seems. You must find the truth. Go North, across the enchanted lands and into the unknown. But be careful. We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now, we must hope they are enough,” an elf addresses.

After a teaser trailer was released early this year in February, the official preview resolves many questions but still raises some more. This movie, which had a great effect on audiences back in 2013, will be on the big screens on November 22 to answer doubts this diverse crowd might have.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown wil be part of the cast directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. As songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are back at it to amuse the world with their catchy songs.

Check out this Disney franchise most recent trailer!