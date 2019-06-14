It’s that time of year again- the sun is out and the beaches are calling.

This may mean many things for a lot of people. While some folks are totally ready for the summer grind, there’s definitely a whole lot of us that would rather stay in bed.

No matter who you are, we want to help you look and feel your best for this summer! So, here’s our list of the top 8 best running apps.

1. Runkeeper

For the seasoned runners out there, you may already be familiar with this one. Runkeeper is an app that uses your phone’s GPS to keep track of all the important metrics: total exercise time, distance, calories burned, you name it.

You can sync Runkeeper a variety of apps, services, and fitness devices (such as the Apple Watch and products from Android Wear).

The app also comes with interactive training plans, setting reminders and challenges that keep even veteran marathoners on their toes. The app can also be programmed to accommodate for the more structured runner- instead of going freeform, you can download some of Runkeeper’s recommended running routes.

If you’re into community and keeping track of your progress, Runkeeper is definitely the app for you.

Runkeeper is free or $10 a month for premium on iTunes and Google Play .

2.) MyFitnessPal

Exercise is only half the battle, but even then, MyFitnessPal covers all things healthy-living. With a comprehensive database of workout guides and over 6 million food options (complete with calorie and macronutrient guides), this app is a must-have for anyone trying to get fit.

Want to spice up your next run and go the extra mile? MyFitnessPal has you covered. Not so sure about the sugar content in that smoothie you’re drinking? Just look it up on MyFitnessPal and you’ll know that and more.

The app is very comprehensive and takes into account all of your weight loss goals based on your personal profile. With this, it gives you a great idea of what you should and shouldn’t continue doing, as well as steps you can take to achieve your goals.

MyFitnessPal is free or $4.99/month for premium on iTunes and Google Play.

3. ClassPass Go

Wanting to stay fit but already en route to your next holiday getaway? No need to worry. ClassPass Go offers audio-based workout tutorials for everyone on the go (hence the name). All you have to do is choose your preferred workout type- a few of the most popular are HIIT, running, and yoga- and your current skill level.

What makes the app so great for travelers is how short sessions can be. Workouts can range from 5-30 minutes, keeping even the busiest of people beach-ready.

ClassPass Go is free or $7.99/month for premium on iTunes.

4. Done: A Simple Habit Tracker

Let’s face it, breaking out of old habits is hard. At times, it’s understandable- no one wants to get up at 5 am for an hour-long run. That being said, you don’t have to do this alone.

Done helps you curb bad routines and replace them with healthier ones by allowing you to set goals and track your progress. But that’s not all. The app acts as an external motivator, setting streaks/chains for successful days.

Done helps you create healthy routines by helping you set goals, tracking your progress, and then motivating you with streaks/chains. Unlike so many other habit apps, Done lets you set a goal and track it MULTIPLE times a day, not just one time per day.

Done: A Simple Habit Tracker is free or $6.99 for a one-time premium upgrade on iTunes.

5. Charity Miles

Feel like there are better things you can do with your time than just run? Well, here’s an opportunity to hit two birds with one stone.

If running for your own fitness won’t cut it, how’s running for over 40 charities? With the likes of Girl Up and the World Wildlife Fund partnering up with the app, you can rest assured knowing you’re contributing to a good cause. Corporate sponsors donate 25 cents per mile to your charity of choice, making it a win for everyone.

Several people run marathons every year to support a particular social cause, but not everyone can participate on the regular. Charity Miles enables you to turn every single mile you walk, run, and bike into money for charity, regardless of where you are.

Charity Miles is free on iTunes and GooglePlay.

6. Stretching & Flexibility Plans

One thing that gets most people of running is the pain that often follows. These are the same people that skimp out on stretching before and after their workout.

As implied by its name, the app provides great stretching and flexibility plans for people of all fitness levels and demographics. Trying to lose weight? Looking to relive some stress after a long day’s work? Stretching & Flexibility Plans offers a whole array of sessions for everyone.

Stretching should be just as important to your fitness plan as cardio is. Doing stretches regularly helps keep your muscles mobile enough for all sorts of activity, improves your balance, increases flexibility, and has even been proven to keep blood glucose levels stable.

Stretching & Flexibility Plans is $10/6 months and $18/year on iTunes.

7. Zombies, Run!

If you’re someone who likes taking the ‘run-for-your-life’ mantra to a whole new level, this may be the app for you.

With this app, you take the role of Runner Five, racing to save both your life and those of the citizens of Abel Township. The app developers clearly took the concept of gamifying exercise very seriously. With radio play-style missions and an engaging storyline for runners to enjoy, you may find that at times you’re so caught up in your run that you lose track of time.

In addition to this, the app also syncs with most popular music player apps, such as Spotify and Pandora. Zombies, Run! also has a soundtrack and audio clips of their own.

Feeling inspired? Daring? Even a bit heroic? Immerse yourself in a thrilling adventure with Zombies, Run!

Zombies, Run! is free or $19.99 a year for a new-player membership on iTunes and GooglePlay.

8. Spotify

No running list is complete without an audio streaming service to top it all off!

Whether you’re into the latest pop music or classic rock, a kick-ass beat is a must-have for anyone looking to kill their run. While there are several music apps currently out there, none of them do it quite as well as Spotify does.

You might think you know everything there is to know about the music app, but here’s one thing that may surprise you: Spotify used to have a running feature.

Using your phone’s sensors, the app would pick up your running tempo and find music to match your pace. Not only could you run along to your favorite tracks, but you were actually able to find brand new music to enjoy during your run! No one knows why they decided to get rid of it. That being said, the app remains iconic.

Spotify is free or $12.99/month on iTunes and GooglePlay.