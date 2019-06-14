Kylie Jenner Kardashian released a really cute and pinky video with her step-sister Khloé Kardashian on her Instagram account on June 13. Fans are saying the youngest of the Kardashian sisters looks more like Kris Jenner –these beauties’ mother, than the self does!

To be honest, Khloé looks really different on this short film just posted, celebrating the launching of the KoKo Kollection 24 hours ahead! Not just different, but if we were to take a side position of Khloé’s face, we would get her mother on a younger version as the result. In case you missed it, here is the interview everyone is talking about!

Some comment Khloé got surgery on her nose in addition to getting numerous tanning sessions. She cleared all kind of rumors last year when she was asked if she had had one. As she responded to a fan via Instagram that she was scared of getting one in the first place. However, she did not discard that possibility at all in the near future. Instead, she gave credit to makeup and the magic one can make when knowing how to contour. Of course, we should not disregard the fact these beautiful sisters own makeup brands. Besides, it is not of our business whether she gets surgeries or not! –as she has expressed it in previous occasions.

