The biggest pop star on the planet, Ariana Grande is one who is not only about the posts, she is now fighting reproductive rights. Recently, according to reports from TMZ, the artist has been having a rough time, with getting sued over posting her own pictures without acknowledging the photographer, Robert Barbara.

In May, Ariana also dropped out of her show after falling sick from a newfound tomato allergy. She shared a video announcing her painful discovery, and captioned that her allergic reaction left her throat “pretty much closed,” and that it still feels like she’s “swallowing a cactus.”

All that aside, Grande has donated around $250,000 to Planned Parenthood, according to reports from People. In an exclusive statement, Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen told People, “Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion.”

He also expressed immense gratitude for the pop singer’s contribution and said, “We are so grateful to Ariana for her longstanding commitment to supporting women’s rights and standing with Planned Parenthood to defend access to reproductive health care. We won’t stop fighting — no matter what.”

FYI –– Earlier in May, Georgia passed a law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Just a few days later, Alabama passed a law making performing an abortion at any stage of a pregnancy a punishable felony. The abortion provider faces up to 99 years to life in prison, and the only exception is if the woman’s health is at serious risk.

Other celebrities, such as Broad City co-creator, Illana Glazer revealed in her collaboration with star comedian Hasan Minhaj in the latter’s show The Patriot Act, that she moved her upcoming film from Georgia after the abortion bans.

Lionsgate’s film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar starring Kristen Wiig and Amazon’s Reed Morano series The Power also pulled out of Georgia in response to the abortion ban.

We can’t help but appreciate the efforts, advocacy and solidarity from the entertainment industry.