With summer being in full effect, it’s time to up your beauty game. The last thing we want you to worry about this summer is your mascara running and your foundation melting under the sun. Hot summer days are just beginning and it is essential that your make up stays on fleek while spending your days at the beach or poolside. We took it upon ourselves to put together a list of waterproof cosmetics that are a must-have for the summer.

Here Are 10 Waterproof Cosmetics Essential For The Summer:

CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara

You don’t have to worry about your mascara running down your face when splashing around this summer, as long as you’re wearing CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara!

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Stiila’s #1 selling waterproof liquid eyeliner glides on with ease, dries quickly and won’t smudge or run all day!

MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation

Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation works as a concealer or foundation, wearing for an unprecedented 24 hours, making it the perfect foundation for the summer!

NYX Full Throttle Lipstick

This waterproof lipstick is bound to keep your lips looking yummy all summer!

Maybelline New York Cover Stick Corrector Concealer

This concealer’s got you covered, literally. It doesn’t come off until you decide to take it off.

SMASHBOX Photo Finish Foundation Primer

This long wear Photo Finish Foundation Primer will have your foundation looking photo ready all day and night, even after a day at the beach.

Catrice Prime & Fine Waterproof Mattifying Powder

The Catrice Prime & Fine Waterproof Mattifying Powder withstands humidity and mattifies your skin for hours. Perfect for those hot and humid summer days!

Rimmel London ScandalEyes Retroglam Mascara in Waterproof Black

This Rimmel London Scandaleyes Retroglam Mascara is your go-to this summer! Look glamorous, for the low price of $5.99.

Make Up For Ever Aqua Rouge WaterProof Liquid Lip Color

This waterproof lipstick from Make Up For Ever can go on matte, or glossy. Either way, it will stay on and look good as new after a dip in the pool.

Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil

The waterproof eyebrow pencil from Revlon features a precision tip that fills in sparse brows with long-wearing, hair-like color lasting up to 24 hours!