The 10 Times Kylie Jenner’s Nails Were Total Goals

Kylie Jenner is the queen of all things beauty, so it’s not surprising that this beauty mogul, has the best nails in the game. Whenever Kylie gets something really unique with her nails done, she flaunts it all over social media, and we are SO here for it! As if Kylie’s wardrobe and makeup weren’t enough for her fans to go crazy over, nails are just the cherry on top of Kylie’s perfect head-to-toe look.

Here Are 10 Times Kylie Jenner’s Nails Were Total Goals:

Neon Stars

These nails are total Astroworld vibes, and are a perfect look for any music festival!

Ombrè

Kylie Jenner takes ombrè to another level with these nails, such a trendsetter.

Chrome

Never afraid to try something bold, Kylie makes chrome look GOOD!

Tie Dye

Nothing says summer like tie dye! These nails are by far, the cutest nails you’ll see all summer.

Classic Red

If her nails don’t match her latest lip kit, is she even Kylie Jenner?

Pinks

They say “Which one?” I say, ” Nah, I want all of ’em.”

White

All white nails compliment any hand-candy you wear.

Orange

Orange you glad Kylie Jenner’s nail match her 488 Ferrari Spider?!

Glitter

Because girls love anything with sparkles.

Yellow

Talk about BFF #goals!