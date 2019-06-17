Top 20 Kardashian Family Scandals of All Time

When we think about famous families, one of the first families that pop up is the Kardashian’s. They are always stealing the spotlight, whether it is on social media or the latest series of spin-offs of their reality show, Keeping up with The Kardashians. Are you keeping up?

With so much drama, it is getting harder for the fans to follow what’s new with the family. All of the Kardashian’s individually have had tons of success from makeup products, clothing lines, and more, but the Kardashian’s have also been known for lots of scandalous activities.

Here are the top 20 Kardashian Family Scandals…

20. Kim’s Aaliyah Halloween Costume

In 2017, Kim was Aaliyah in the “Try Again” music video for Halloween. While the fashion portion of the look was accurate, the costume drew criticism because it involved Kim, who is not black, dressing up as a black woman. Kim apologized by saying that she and her family “don’t see color.” See her costume below:

19. Kendall’s Disappointing Announcement

Kris stirred up a lot of tea when she told her Twitter followers that something big was about to happen with Kendall. She said, “prepared to be moved.” She even wrote with very dramatic hashtags like #BeTheChange and #authenticity. However, when the announcement turned out to be a Proactiv sponsorship, Twitter ultimately dragged both of them.

Below is Kris’ tweet:

18. Khloé’s Cheating Boyfriend

This is for sure one of the more devastating Kardashian scandals. Khloe’s fiancé Tristan got caught on camera (yep, there’s video as proof) cheating on Khloé with multiple women, just days before she was due to give birth. Yeah, now Tristan does not have a good reputation, and this has led to problems in the Kardashian family. Khloe has now moved on and is focusing on enjoying motherhood with her daughter True.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BujPT9fAg7W/

17. Kourtney’s Mason-Shot Thirst Trap

Of all the Kardashian’s Kourtney is the less controversial sister. Kardashian fans found it weird that her 8-year-old son, Mason photographed Kourtney in her new sexy bikini. At the time, Kim also posted a topless photo that North took of her… awkward.

16. Khloé’s “Khlo-C-D” Videos

Khloé launched an app called, Khloé With a K in 2015. Her app featured a video series called “Khlo-C-D,” where she showed her impressive organizational skills—stacked Oreos, many different kinds of pickles and jars. In 2018, people with actual OCD began to call her out for the title of the video series, which is a severe disorder. By the way, the Kardashians announced that later on in the year they would be shutting down their apps in 2019. Sorry, everyone.

15. Kim’s Defense of Jeffree Star

Get ready for some more crazy beef…

Makeup artist Jeffree Star criticized Kim’s KKW Beauty line. Following this, some Kim fans came at him for attacking her, but then others reminded those fans that Jeffree had said some racist things in his past. Kim was unaware of the comments and defended him on Snapchat. Kim’s fans started to wonder why she was supporting a controversial figure like Jeffree. Then, she made an apology saying that she thinks he deserves to be forgiven for his past.

Here is what she said:

14. Kendall and Kylie’s Biggie Shirts

Kylie and Kendall decided it would be fun to release a Kendall + Kylie T-shirt line featuring their faces superimposed over photos of deceased rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. No one supported this, least of all Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace, who said, “no one from the estate had been contacted.” Kendall and Kylie apologized later apologized to Biggie’s mother. Then, in 2018, a lawsuit about the use of the Tupac photo was dropped.

13. Kim’s Controversy with Taylor Swift

#KimExposedTaylorParty was probably one of the most famous scandals in pop culture. Taylor Swift reported that she didn’t give Kanye approval for the “Famous” lyrics, then Kim came through with the audience on Snapchat. Whether you believe Kim or Taylor’s side of the story, the moral of the story is simple: Don’t get on Kim’s lousy side!!

Have Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift Really Been Told To Make Up? https://t.co/AyOKjQCpXt pic.twitter.com/rnFbJlih8K — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) January 24, 2019

12. Kim’s Boxer Braids

In 2016, a new hair trend and obsession started, which is called “Boxer Braids.” Critics were quick to point out that these were cornrows, a hairstyle that was certainly not invented by the Kardashians. It was one of many times Kim and family faced criticism for taking credit for a trend they did not create or popularize. Every day is a new story when it comes to the Kardashian family!

11. Kylie’s Lip Fillers

In 2015, Kylie admitted to the world that she started trying “temporary” lip fillers. While growing up, she has been very insecure about the way her lips looked. Kylie reiterated how much of insecurity her lips were when she was younger, citing a particularly cruel incident with a boy in middle school. “This guy I kissed was like, ‘Your lips are really small but you’re a really good kisser. I didn’t think you were gonna be good at kissing,'” she recalled. “It was so rude. From then on, I just felt like I saw guys staring at my lips. I felt like no one wanted to kiss me.”

She admitted that the procedure was a painful recovery, but worth it in the end.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BysR_0FAtiR/

10. Kim’s Morning Sickness #Sponcon

Throughout Kim’s pregnancies, she has been very open and honest about the struggles she has faced. In 2015, she started promoting a morning-sickness drug called “Diclegis” on Instagram. The FDA asked her to recall the post, though, because she failed to include information about potential risks which is essential when it comes to introducing a new medication. She was still shilling for Diclegis as recently as 2017, but with the now-mandatory designation of “#ad.” However, Kim did update her caption by posting the side effects when it comes to taking Diclegis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXGN0WnFxfZ/?utm_source=ig_embed

9. Kendall’s Ballerina Shoot

Vogue Spain asked Kendall to be on their cover in 2016. They also requested Kendall to do a video shoot where she pretended to be a ballerina. Ballerinas did not appreciate the implication that anyone can do something that requires hours and hours of training and practice. For Kendall, she just did this for fun and didn’t see this causing any harm to a ballerina.

8. Kylie’s Wheelchair Shoot

Kylie posed in a wheelchair for an Interview magazine by Steven Klein. Commentators that are disabled were very offended by the cover since Kylie does not use a wheelchair. However, the magazine defended the shoot by saying it was a homage to the Artist Allen Jones.

Kylie Jenner Slammed For Posing In Wheelchair For Interview, Magazine Defends Pictures https://t.co/GNhcg3UKmw pic.twitter.com/2pXaxtYHNf — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) December 2, 2015

7. Khloé’s Niqab

Yep, another Khloe scandal coming your way again. When Khloe visited Dubai in 2015, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a niqab, which is a tradition for Muslim women. Commenters started to question her decision to wear the niqab. Later asked two Dash employees about the incident on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and got schooled in cultural appropriation.

6. Khloé’s Headdress

In 2014, the family threw a Coachella-themed birthday party for North West called “Kidchella.” Khloé decided to sport a Native American headdress to the event, which did not go over well with representatives from various Native American communities.

5. Kylie and Tyga

The start of Kylie and Tyga’s relationship was off to a rocky start. Dating rumors about the pair started before Kylie was 18 and shortly after Tyga called off his engagement to Blac Chyna. In 2015, they became official on Instagram, and Kylie starred in Tyga’s video for “Stimulated.”

4. QuickTrim Lawsuit

The Kardashian family has made many deals with various companies such as Balmain and Calvin Klein, but one of the most famous companies they worked with was QuickTrim. In 2012, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney were named in a $5 million lawsuit against the company that alleged the marketing advertised “misleading” results. A year later, the case was settled.

Kim Kardashian endorsed QuickTrim. Why do we sell this? pic.twitter.com/6DNOJ3Ze — Outdoorsy Hunk (@GageEmmettSmith) August 20, 2012

3. Kim Kardashian’s 72 Day Marriage

Kim started to date NBA player Chris Humphries in 2010 and got engaged in May 2011. Their wedding ceremony was aired on E! in the beginning of October. On Halloween, Kim filed for a divorce. It was a PR low point for the family, who got accused of staging the entire event as a publicity stunt. Chris and Kim’s divorce was not finalized until 2013.

2. The Kardashian Card

In 2010, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney teamed up with MasterCard to produce a prepaid credit card. About a month after the release of the credit card, the enterprise was shut down for good due to the many fees they faced.

The #KUWTK Challenge is for anyone who thinks they know the fam better than anyone. Try your luck by saying “Alexa, play the Kardashian Quote Game” on your @AmazonEcho for a chance to win fun swag & a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Or visit https://t.co/AZsUc4zgoY for more ways 2 enter. pic.twitter.com/xNkUBncuYy — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) August 6, 2018

1. Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian was the first member of the family to start the scandals and cause drama! In 2002, Kim Kardashian made a sex tape with her boyfriend at the time, Ray J. A couple of years later in 2007, Vivid Entertainment released the tape. According to TMZ, the video reportedly has over 200 million views. Kim tried to do everything in her power to stop the release of the tape but was settled for $5 million.

We made a promise we would never forget the Kim Kardashian and Ray J. 😬 pic.twitter.com/wBn6aA4A1j — doğukan (@ErronBlackkk) April 25, 2019