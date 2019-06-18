Top 10 Best Dressed MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

MTV Movie & TV awards 2019 happened on June 17 at 9:00 P.M. EDT at Barker Hangar, Santa Mónica, California. Zachary Levi kept celebrities and spectators entertained throughout the night. Here are the top ten best-dressed celebrities from MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet. Check it out!

Tessa Thompson

In an attempt to break red-carpet trendy looks, Valquiria, the star from the Avengers: Endgame opted for a very vintage look with victory rolls hairstyle and wavy hair. Her whole outfit rested on a silver blazer, black heeled brogues and a mini-bag.

Zachary Levi

American actor and singer decided to wear a mint-colour suit. His hairstyle and skin looked just fine and stylish, making him look “modern and sharp,” said LA-based-male groomer, Marissa Machado.

Aubrey Plaza

If you, as a celeb, do not know what to wear for a red carpet debut, go for black-and-white-clothing options and you will just look phenomenal as Aubrey did.

Audrina Patridge

As I was saying on Aubrey Plaza, black and white or just monochrome outfits –especially black, always work when it comes to public appearances on important events. American supermodel and actress Audrina opted to wear a black slit dress. Yet, she looked simply beautiful and classy.

Storm Reid

Are you serious Storm has not signed a contract with a recognized fashion brand yet? This young talented actress has demonstrated once again she is also a stylish icon. She rocked an outfit seen on the Etro Fall 2019 collection on June 17. Yet, I am afraid to state no one could have worn it better!

Daniel Levy

This Best Comedic Performance winner looked so fashionist and elegant on this night with a summerly colour suit, white dress shirt and black shoes.

Finn Wolfhard

I am sorry if I have been so insistent about black and white outfits, but black is such a simply beautiful and elegant shade. Canadian actor and musician Wolfhard rocked a black blazer, shirt and shoes, and black and white striped pants. Conveniently, tops always have to match shoes and/or handbags. Yet, this is what Finn did and he looked amazing!

Kiernan Shipka

Summer season is just a few days away and this is how Kiernan vibed it on Awards night. The star from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina opted for a colourful outfit and she exhibited it perfectly!

Nico Tortorella

He alongside YouTube figure Manny Gutierrez looked so upscale and relaxed at the same time. Nico wore a blue blazer and chino shorts and a print dress shirt.

Lala Kent

Supermodel Lala Kent rocked an ultra sexy see-through outfit. Her clothing decision consisted of a lace-long-sleeve jumpsuit, combining it with a detachable skirt that made her look so sharp and effortlessly beautiful.