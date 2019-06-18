The 10 Obscure Royal Family Fashion Rules You Didn’t Know

It is no question that the Royal Family is consistently placed in the public eye to be admired. Due to this, there are a series of do’s and don’ts regarding the physical appearance of the British royalty that can seemly go unnoticed by the public. If you see Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, or Kate Middleton dressing a certain way, odds are they are following one of these unexpected fashion rules.

1. Purses Must Be Held In The Left Hand

When looking at Royal Fashion, purses and clutches are always a must and of surplus. While they are meant to be flaunted, handbags and pouches must be flaunted in the left hand, in order to leave room in the right for all things waving, greeting, and handshaking ready.

2. Jeans Are Strictly For Casual Events

While jeans are regular for most of the average person’s fashion diet, they are merely reserved for casual event amongst Royal Family members according to one Diane Mather or The English Manner etiquette consultancy.

3. Wedding Dresses Must Be Approved by the Queen

Per tradition, the Queen must approve of any wedding dress to be worn by the bride of incoming royalty. Queen Elizabeth had to approve of both Meghan Markle’s and Kate Middleton’s long before the ceremony in order to be deemed appropriate for the special occasion.

4. Nail Polish With Color is a No-No

Clear or light pink polish is the go-to for women of the Royal family and is expected upon all outings and attendance at events.

5. The Queen Uses Handbags and Bright Outfits To Communicate

The Queen prefers to wear bright outfits to be noticed. However, will use the simple gestures of her handbag to communicate to staff in a more subtle manner when attempting to be discrete.

6. All Formal Occasions Call For Hats

Nothing says formalities quite like a flamboyant hat to capture audiences attention. More formal events attended by the Royal Family usually include some sort of hat amongst women as part of an English tradition.

7. A Black Outfit Must Be Ready At All Times

The reasoning for a black outfit at the ready might be a little bit obscure but also slightly morbid. Royals must pack a black outfit to wear just in case a sudden death occurs and precautions need to be further handled upon arrival back into the UK. A rule implemented after King George III’s death.

8. Wedge Heels Should Never Be Worn Around The Queen Or Too High

The Queen has made it clear she is not a fan of wedge shoes, it is also a rule that the heel not be too high, simply revolved around reason such as the avoidance of wobbles, amongst others.

9. Gloves, Pantyhose, But NO Fur

Unless you are The Queen, fur is not permitted amongst members of the Royal Family. While fur is not permitted gloves and pantyhose are highly encouraged.

10. Hair+Makeup = Natural, Neat and Clean

Last but not least, the hair on royal ladies is to look neat and clean while remaining very natural. This goes hand in hand with makeup whose overall goal is to help one remain “effortlessly and naturally beautiful.”