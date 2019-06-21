Cardi B Felony Assault Charges: Full Story & Must-See Details

Rapper Cardi B isn’t having the best time. She was indicted yesterday on multiple charges of felony, related to a misdemeanor at a New York strip club last August, according to TMZ reports.

Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges … including 2 felonies! pic.twitter.com/3H5EkHPz37 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2019

She was alleged to have ordered an attack on women in Angel Strip Club on August 29, 2018. Her official charges were felony, conspiracy, and harassment.

Earlier, she rejected a plea from the Queens District Attorney’s office, which had signaled additional charges could be forthcoming and that would’ve prevented the jail time that she will now have to serve. But earlier this month, prosecutors found new information for the case and forwarded it to the grand jury. Police have said that the incident occurred after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage was at the club, and an argument fueled with a bartender. As of now, Almanzar stands accused of throwing a glass bottle and booze during the alleged brawl.

However, the rapper’s lawyer maintains that she is innocent of all charges. But the two women who were allegedly victimized by the sensational rapper, sisters Sarah and Rachel Wattley, who was also in Angels partying the late-night/morning the brawl took place, claimed that a fight had broken out after someone in her tossed a drink at them. Apparently, Cardi B had conspired and ordered an attack on them because she thought her husband (now ex-husband), Georgian rapper Offset, had hooked up with one of them.

And just a recap, Cardi B and her husband were having a hellfire of their own personal issues and were working on their marriage, even as late as this January 31, 2019, when Cardi B reportedly moved back into the Atlanta home she shares with Offset and baby Kulture.

Here is backstage footage of Cardi B’s publicist Patience Foster leading Offset to the stage. Like I said, this whole "break up" is an orchestrated publicity stunt. So these media outlets can stop using this fake scenario to push their anti-Black "toxic masculinity" narrative pic.twitter.com/z8KLPs3eZl — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) December 16, 2018

But even if Cardi B had gotten into a catfight over her husband, Offset seems least bothered, full-on track with his new album, and is probably having like an ok time, unlike his previous counterpart.

Cardi B last appeared before a judge in Queen’s criminal court in May. She is required to return on Tuesday for arraignment. Sources say that the charges won’t be revealed until she appears in court for her arraignment on Tuesday. The indictment will be unsealed at that time.

The conditions of her parole were continued, including an order of protection for the complainants.