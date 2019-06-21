Most know top hit country artist Carrie Underwood as the winner for season four of American Idol. While the singer has gone on to become one of the most famous and widely known artists produced from the show, there is more to her story than just a killer voice. Recently named one to top People Magazine‘s List of 100 Reasons to Love America, the songstress shares her personal journey including marriage, tragic miscarriages, and her road to happiness.

A few years after winning American Idol, county superstar went on to marry hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010. In 2015 the happy couple had first child Isaiah and Underwood went own to launch her own clothing line that centered around athleisure appeal. However, shortly after Underwood went through times of turmoil that resulting in questioning her relationship with God and put her faith and patience to the extreme test.

Underwood suffered from a serious injury that included a broken wrist along with a facial laceration that required several stitches and a lengthy healing process. Shortly after Underwood had her first miscarriage. To follow that, she had 2 more. After the setbacks of what included reconstructive surgery, broken bone recovery, and three miscarriages all in the span of two years, Underwood says in her interview with People Magazine “I got mad” and followed up with further stating, “Of course you wonder if it’s you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong. I remember having conversations with Mike trying to make sense of it all.”

Never wanting to complain through the turmoil Underwood was facing, she admitted to feeling a sense of giving up when it came to the potential of growing her family amidst her still flourishing career. However, things began to look up when Underwood received the news that she was pregnant with now four-month-old son Jacob.

As of recently, Underwood has embarked on her Cry Pretty Tour which includes songs written at the time of struggles and the influence music was able to have on her. Her shows have included performances encompassing raw undeniable emotion experienced at the time from Underwood. Balancing two kids, family time, and her career is a rollercoaster Underwood is happy and grateful to be on. Even mentioning that having a child was a little bit easier the second time around including the statement from People Magazine that, “this isn’t my first rodeo.”

While currently on tour, the future of Underwoods career and family is consistently in the works. It is unquestionable that Underwood not only is a great female artist, mother of two, and wife but though it all has reminded humble and patient in a life that has thrown her some curveballs. Understandably explaining the reasons behind why People Magazine included her in their round up of 100 Reasons To Love America.

