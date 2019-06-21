Whether you’re a part of the coffee craze, or you’re team tea, have you ever thought about which one is best for you? Both are great sources for energy, but is one better for you than the other? The truth, there is no stand out of which is healthier or better for you. Both have their own cons and pros, just like anything else.

Here Is Coffee VS Tea: Which Is Better For You?

Tea

Pros

The rich antioxidants in tea help fight inflammation. Tea drinkers have a significantly lower risk of a stroke and heart disease, and tea is known to boost brain health.

Cons

Tea has a much smaller amount of caffeine compared to coffee. This can be a good thing and a bad thing. One cup or eight ounces of black tea contains 14-70 mg of caffeine, and green tea 24-45 mg, compared to 95-200 mg in the same sized portion of coffee.

So, on the morning of your final exam week, I suggest you stick with a cup of tea instead of coffee. Tea will give you enough energy but not too much to the point where you feel wired. Also try to avoid adding sugar to your tea, substitute sugar with a bit of lemon juice or a drop of honey!

Coffee

Pros

Coffee increases adrenaline levels in your blood, leaving you with a ton of energy. A moderate caffeine level from coffee intake can help keep your more focused and improve your mental awareness. Coffee is also a great source of antioxidants!

Cons

Coffee can cause insomnia due to the large amount of caffeine in coffee. If you have high blood pressure, you should limit your caffeine intake because caffeine can cause a small spike in blood pressure. Coffee is a known diuretic, meaning it flushes water from the body, so coffee can leave you dehydrated depending on how many cups you drink in a sitting.