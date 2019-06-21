RuPaul’s New Daytime Talk Show: Full Story & Details

RuPaul is the man who can “werk” in any situation from music, reality television, movies, and now host a daytime talk show. He is mostly known for hosting the Emmy Winning, RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1 and his annual Drag Con conferences held in Los Angeles and New York. RuPaul has had an endless amount of success with everything he has done in his career, and now he is continuing to impress his fans some more.

On June 10, the first episode of The RuPaul Show aired, and fans are going nuts! RuPaul’s show premiered in a three-week trail test on individual Fox stations in selected states around the world. Featured guests that appeared during RuPaul’s three-week run include James Corden, Cory Booker, Paula Abdul, Property Brothers hosts Jonathan and Drew Scott, Adam Rippon and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin.

Viewing Details

Since it is a trial run, “RuPaul Show” is debuting in just a handful of places to start. Here’s when and where to watch:

Los Angeles: Fox 11 at 6 p.m., My 13 at 8 p.m.

San Francisco: KTVU Fox 2 at 2 p.m., KTVU Plus at 3 p.m.

Minneapolis: Fox 9+ at 8 p.m.

Houston: Fox 26 at 3 p.m.

Phoenix: Fox 10 at 2 p.m.

Charlotte: Fox 46 at 10 a.m.

RuPaul‘s executive producers for the show include Jill Van Lokeren (Michelle Obama’s Becoming book tour, The Oprah Winfrey Show) and RuPaul’s Drag Race minds Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell (for World of Wonder, the company that produces Drag Race). Telepictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, will also be apart of the creative process.

Keep in mind; this isn’t Ru’s first day on the rodeo hosting talk shows. He hosted the RuPaul Show that aired on VH1 in 1996-1998 at night time. Now you can catch RuPaul’s daytime hosting skills throughout Fox’s trial test on select Fox-owned channels at various times.

What Makes RuPaul’s Show Stand Out?

We all know how vibrant and entertaining RuPaul is and his show is not like most talk shows airing on daytime television now. The vibe is more like a house party rather than a typical celebrity interview on a regular daytime talk show. So the environment is more chill and cozy while sparking conversation.

A veteran of The Oprah Winfrey Talk Show, Jill Van Lokeren, told Oprah magazine her latest opinion on Ru’s hit talk show. She said, “He has the ability to shift how people see themselves, see each other, see their neighbor, see a stranger, and there’s no better time for that kind of message in the universe.”

RuPaul also reflected on his experience so far about his show to Oprah magazine by saying, “I love talk shows, I love television.”

He also reported, “And I am a result of every experience I’ve ever had. And all those experiences watching television shows as a child, as an adult, they’re here, and so I’ll use whatever works. That’s what I think is so brilliant about talk shows, is that it’s really a forum for us to see ourselves.”

RuPaul starts every show with having his audience shout out the word, “Love.” He also says, “It starts with loving yourself, because if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else. Can I get an ‘amen’ up in here? It starts with you, and it starts right here, right now.”

The Entertainment

There are also plenty of segments for fans of Drag Race to enjoy those feature judges Michelle Visage and Ross Matthews that you won’t want to miss. Ru’s Guests will have the chance to play some of the iconic games from the reality competition show, like “Name That Queen,” and of course, come out by strutting down Ru’s runway.

But most importantly, just like on Drag Race, RuPaul will frequently make use of his most famous expression—all together now—”If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else. Can I get an amen?”

Here are the judges Michelle Visage and Ross Matthews revealing their hidden talents. It isn’t a secret anymore now, Michelle Visage!

Don’t Sashay Away

Now you can catch RuPaul’s talk show on YouTube. Here is the premiere episode with special guest James Corden that you won’t want to miss. Give it up for RuPaul. Can I get an amen?