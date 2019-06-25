The 5 Benefits Of Adding Dark Chocolate To Your Diet

The time has finally come! We no longer have to feel guilty about eating chocolate. It’s easy to associate chocolate with being unhealthy, sugary and bad for you. But did you know that incorporating some dark chocolate into your diet can actually benefit you? Yes, it’s true!
Check out these 5 benefits of dark chocolate:
1. Prevents heart disease
While there are several benefits of eating dark chocolate, the idea that it prevents heart disease is one of the most popular benefits. Dark chocolate is believed to prevent heart disease because the cocoa bean is enriched with a nutrient called flavonoids. This nutrient helps repair damage and is also found in many fruits and vegetables. The antioxidants found in this nutrient have the ability to help the cells in the body resist damage.
2. Lowers blood pressure
View this post on Instagram
Chocolate lovers 😍.. Dark chocolate 🍫 … delicious and packed with flavonols wich have antioxidants that help improve blood flow to the brain 🧠. Remember to pick the quality that contains over 70% cacao. #chocolate #darkchocolate #chocolalovers #cacao #healthbenefits #antioxidant #bloodflow #darkchocolatebenefits #rayalsnutriclinic
The benefits of eating dark chocolate are kind of like a domino effect. If eating dark chocolate helps prevent heart disease than it also has benefits for the cardiovascular system as a whole. It has been documented that there is a compound in dark chocolate that is called prostacyclin. This compound helps the opening and loosening of arteries and blood vessels, helping the blood flow through more freely, therefore lowering blood pressure.
3. Improves memory loss
View this post on Instagram
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🥘 🍪 🥜 🍌We all know that what we eat affects our physical health and risk for diseases. 🤒 🤧 🤢 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🧠 But what about our brain’s health? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔎Research shows that there are lots of foods out there that can help improve the way our brain works, boosting our performance and mood! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🍫 Dark chocolate is thankfully one of these foods! So check out the benefits above and stock up in some dark chocolate! 😋 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Take care of your brain 🧠 and look out for future posts on more brain-boosting foods! 🍎🥩🍣 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #brainfood #darkchocolate #darkchocolatebenefits #darkchocolatelover #moodbooster #memorytips #brainhealth #healthybrain #instatips #mindyourhappiness
While our heart and cardiovascular system are incredibly important, our brain function is also just as important. There have been studies recently that show how eating dark chocolate can actually improve brain function and memory loss. As we know, dark chocolate contains an antioxidant called flavanol. By consuming this antioxidant, it can actually improve the function of the brain that is responsible for memory loss.
4. Reduces appetite
A lot of people think eating chocolate is bad for you if you are trying to be health conscious but that’s actually not the case. It isn’t bad to indulge in your sweet tooth every once in a while and actually indulging in some dark chocolate will actually help reduce your appetite and curb your sweet tooth cravings. Dark chocolate is known to contain more cocoa than sugar, making it have a more bitter taste. There are a variety of different types of dark chocolate, you can buy a very bitter dark chocolate, or you can go for one that is sweeter. The more bitter the chocolate is, the more likely it is to slow down your hunger cravings.
5. Fights aging
View this post on Instagram
Many people ask me if it’s okay to eat chocolate. I tell them that not all chocolate is created equally. Chocolate can definitely be a health food if you consume the right kind! Always opt for at least 70% dark and if you can go higher, that’s better. The higher the cacao percentage, the less sugar it will contain. My fave is 85% 👌🏼 Try to get organic chocolate not just because of the pesticide content but the polyphenol content is higher so you get more of the benefits. Plus see below for more good stuff on why dark chocolate is a genius food according to @maxlugavere! 👇🏼 ・・・ Any chocolate fans here? 🍫😋 — Cocoa is a powerful health booster, particularly because it is among the top highest ranking polyphenol-containing foods in the world (it comes in at #4 in a recent review published in Nature. Extra-virgin olive oil, by comparison, comes in at #61). — These benevolent plant compounds have been found to boost heart health, brain health, cognitive function, and even athletic performance. — Cocoa is also a top source of magnesium, a powerful and critically important mineral that 50% of people under-consume. 🙆🏻♂️ — A recent small randomized controlled trial in healthy young people found that acute ingestion of a 72% dark chocolate bar improved visual acuity! 👀 This is just the latest in a pretty consistent line of research that highlights the benefits of chocolate such as improving aspects of cognition like attention, processing speed, working memory and verbal fluency (which is why I anointed it a GENIUS FOOD 🧠 in my New York Times best-selling book!) — How to get the best chocolate? Opt for 85% or higher cocoa content (dark chocolate has half the sugar of milk chocolate). ALSO make sure the cocoa in your bar does not say that it has been processed by alkali, also known as "Dutch" processing. I also recommend organic. 💡 — Refs: Polyphenols: https://www.nature.com/articles/ejcn2010221 Cognition: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2017.00019/full Visual acuity: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/article-abstract/2678792?redirect=true Sun protection: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pu
Often times, as we get older, we see visible signs of aging on our face or body. If there is one thing that this article has taught you, it’s that dark chocolate is full of antioxidants. As we know, antioxidants are crucial for the skin and have the ability to reduce inflammation in the skin. Dark chocolate can also increase the moisture in your skin, leaving your face looking and feeling younger.