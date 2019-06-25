Get Rid of These 5 Things From Your Dorm

While living in a dorm, organizing your room is probably not your main priority. Between busy class schedules, never-ending essay writing and textbook reading, and countless social life plans, shoving the excess clutter you collect under your bed is often the easiest method of giving your room a clean and organized appearance.

However, with the Summer solstice marking the official end of hefty courseloads, you have no more excuses to live in anything less than a perfectly tidy room. Even if you’re taking summer classes, you probably have more time on your hands with campus calming down for the off-season.

If you’re in need of some motivation to jump-start your decluttering missions, join the Marie Kondo bandwagon. On her Netflix original series, she encourages people to get rid of anything and everything that doesn’t ‘spark joy’. Approximately 85% of people who try this KonMari method say they feel satisfied by the process – so it’s definitely worth a shot.

Whether you decide to dive into cleaning head first or not, there are some things in your college living quarters that you should definitely get rid of. No matter how much you think these items ‘spark joy’, if they’re not essential they’re simply taking up room – which you probably don’t have a lot of in the first place.

The Huge Stack of Tees You Never Touch

We all love a good free t-shirt, but at some point, you’ve got to draw the line. Ditch the shirts you never wear to save closet room for something you’ll actually get use out of.

Anything High School Related

Every Freshman thinks their high school experience was something special, but this quickly fades and gets replaced by much more significant college memories. If you’re still hanging on to decor or keepsakes from your past, let this be your sign – it’s time to move on.

Irrelevant Course Notes

A lot of time and effort goes into your notebooks throughout the semester, but that doesn’t mean you have to hang on them forever. Let’s be honest, when will you ever truly need to refer back to the quadratic formula with your journalism degree?

Cable TV

If you’re still paying to watch your prime time guilty pleasure, don’t. There are plenty of other ways to get your entertainment fix without chalking out your hard earned money monthly. Streaming services are not only cheaper with more variety, they also accommodate your busy schedule much better.

Laptop Trays… and all that other junk you swore you would need

You heard from all your older friends not to overshop for freshman move-in, but you did it anyway. Now you’re stuck with useless clutter (i.e. the infamous laptop desk) that the local retailer convinced you was a college essential. Do yourself a favor and just donate it!

Seriously, getting rid of all the clutter in your life is liberating. With all the extra space, you can opt to change up your decorations or maybe even buy some extra things for your room. While the Marie Kondo television series may be taking cleaning a little far, incorporating some of her tips into your routine can be extremely rewarding.