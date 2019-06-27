When building a family, many people spend quality time thinking and/or considering their living destinations. Most of them want to make sure their next location is convenient for them as family members and professionals. Here there is a list of ten affordable cities to live in the United States. It is opportune to mention, many of these places have been gaining popularity in the previous years be either because of their accessible living options, recreational activities, and progressive projects.

Madison, Wisconsin

It is one of the major cities in the midwest, with approximately 620,000 residents. This area is surrounded by five lakes. Yet, it offers great viewing and many fun outdoor activities for family members during the summer.

Dallas, Texas

This city is the perfect combination of urban and rural. Residents get to enjoy natural atmospheres as larger accommodations can be found downtown. Additionally, it offers accessible living, has quality school districts and plenty of outdoor ventures for the little ones.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina’s capital. This city offers great schools for the young adult, which has made it an attractive destination for families over the years, besides its affordable living and abundance of outdoor recreation.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

This artistic city provides satisfactory infrastructure and beautiful bodies of water with many recreational activities for everyone.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

In the past years, this city has caught the attention of many for its low tax rate, providing affordable housing for many families as they appreciate the spacious green areas this town has to offer.

Omaha, Nebraska

Many have opted for Omaha because it offers as many rural as urban areas. In addition, to the variety of school districts, recreational activities for the teen, as it makes it affordable for adults to own houses and have well-paid careers.

Seattle, Washington

This municipality is still in the top five cities in the United States to find a job easily. Seattle provides an extensive quantity of recreational programs for everyone as it offers progressive lifestyles for locals.

Des Moines, Iowa

Back in 2014, Des Moines was classified the best city in the United States according to the Today Show. Throughout the years, many have made it their destination due to its affordable style of living, cultural diversity and communal safety.

Nashville, Tennessee

Perhaps the fact Tennessee does not have state income tax is the reason most people have decided for this state in the previous years, increasing Nashville’s popularity as a city. It offers quality schools and artistic destinations to visit during leisure time. Furthermore, Nashville’s average temperature is somewhat tolerant.

Indianapolis, Indiana

This is the perfect place for sports fans. Indianapolis is the home to NBA and NFL teams, with NCAA headquarters downtown. This city is slowly becoming a prime living destination for young families, taking advantage of housing costs which are still accessible.