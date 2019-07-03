Summer would not be the same without another viral challenge. Last year’s summer challenge was, the In My Feelings Challenge. It took over the internet and saw people dancing in the street to Drake‘s track “In My Feelings.” Every year around July and August, people start doing the infamous Ice Bucket Challenge where they dump cold water over their heads to raise awareness for ALS, which is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Now there is a new challenge this summer taking the internet by storm called the #BottleCapChallenge.

It’s unclear how the challenge originated, but Mashable speculates that an attempt posted to Instagram from a guy named Roman Kambur last week kicked this thing into viral territory. Since he’s posted the challenge, it’s taken off, particularly in the wake of a handful of celebrities posting videos of themselves doing it and challenging other celebs to take a crack at it. Now, there are nearly 9,500 posts on Instagram that contain the hashtag #BottleCapChallenge.

Scroll to see the celebrity participants joining in on the fun below!

The Concept

How does the #BottleCapChallenge work? The challenge is to place a bottle on a flat surface with the cap loosely twisted shut, and the objective is to untwist the lid with a back-spin kick without actually using your hands to touch the bottle. This challenge allows you to show off your best karate kick! If you’ve taken any martial arts classes, you will definitely kill it!

Just like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, you can nominate up to 3 people after you have completed the task so more people can do the #BottleCapChallenge!

Who Done It?

Last Friday, UFC Fighter Max Holloway was the first celebrity to start the challenge. He posted his attempt on Instagram and tagged John Mayer, challenging him to do it.

John Mayer was one of the first celebrities to accept the challenge and absolutely nailed it.

John then nominated Jason Statham who gladly accepted the challenge.

Guy Ritchie and Connor McGregor accepted the challenge from Jason and posted themselves excelling in the #BottleCapChallenge. Jason really stepped things up a bit by kicking open a metal cap on a glass bottle.

Here is Connor’s video:

We’re waiting on Will Smith’s response. C’mon Will, you got this!

Spread the #BottleCapChallenge Around!

It’s unclear where this challenge is going and how quickly it will spread around, but something tells us plenty of July 4 BBQs are going to devolve into bottle cap kicking competitions. Post your #BottleCapChallenge this weekend and nominate your friends to do the same.