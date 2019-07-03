Polina Beregova, also known as 22-year-old YouTube star Pbbunny97, is a beauty and lifestyle influencer and vlogger that boasts over half a million subscribers on her main channel and vlogging channel combined. With over 250,000 followers on Instagram, the Russian mogul preaches the gospel of everything elevated and “iconic” in her LA lifestyle.

Beregova got her start on YouTube as a preteen, making videos as early as April of 2010 with her most viewed video being an OOTW video reaching almost 10 million views.

The Los Angeles vlogger recently graduated from an undisclosed university in California as a communications major, letting her fans know that she had plans to pursue business ventures as well as prioritize her YouTube channel. The star hit a lull in content creation after dating musician Brendan Kieran whom she declared was a ‘psychopath’ during a teary-eyed video about their breakup.

Brendan Kiernan (2018-2019)

Beregova and Kiernan went public in January of 2018 before calling it quits by April of 2019. The couple moved in shortly after dating which is when things started to fall apart. She confessed to feeling stunted and emotionally/physically mistreated during their relationship which resulted in a lack of content on her part and even a loss of friends including the beloved bestie who starred in many of her vlogs, Oli Abbas.

Shane Devero (2014 – 2017)

Before meeting Kiernan, the YouTube star dated her high school sweetheart Shane Devero. He appeared in many of Beregova’s earlier vlogs pre 2017. The pair dated longer than her and Kiernan, doing virtually everything together including moving to California for college.

Although it seems this YouTuber has not found “the one” yet, there is no doubt her fans will be the first to find out when she does as Beregova continues to move on and vlog all aspects of her glamorous lifestyle.