Top 10 Drinking Games To Play For Your Next Party

Need some inspo? If yes, then good, because you are about to take a deep dive into the hottest ways of spicing up a boring house party. Behold, the list of top 10 drinking games that will turn any function into a howling mess of beer and friendship:

1. Flip Cup Tic Tac Toe

Need: 2 different colors of solo cups, tape, table

In this game, there will be two separate teams competing in tic tac toe. First, you will need to create a large tic tac toe board on a table, tape and a good eye works just fine. One player from each team verses each other per round. The first person to drink the contents of their cup, flip the cup upside down onto the table then place it on a square on the tic tac toe board wins the round. The first team to complete a line on the board wins the game.

2. Three-Man

Need: dice, table

The object of this game is to play with at least 2 people, taking turns rolling dice and following the rules until you’re all too hammered to continue. The rules are as follows:

Players take turns rolling dice on a table

Anyone that rolls a double 3 is now the designated three-man.

Only rolling double 3s again will relinquish three-man from the title, leaving it free for the next person to stumble upon.

Any time a 3 is rolled on any die by anyone or if the dice sum up to 3 during a roll, three-man drinks.

Rolling a 7 means the person to your right drinks.

Rolling an 11 means the person to your left drinks.

Rolling a 9 means everyone drinks.

Rolling a double number other than 3s means you get to divvy out drinks equivalent to the number rolled.

Rolling any numbers other than the ones above means you get to re-roll!

3. Baseball

Need: table, solo cups, pong balls

This game follows the general rules of actual baseball but tailored to a beer pong game. Two teams stand at different ends of the table with one player from a team ‘at bat’ per round. Four cups must be arranged vertically in the center at each end of the table. Each player ‘at bat’ has 3 pong balls to shoot into the opposing side’s cups. Missing all three means you’re out. Successfully sinking a ball into a cup means you’re on base. Players will keep taking turns at bat, with players who have already made it to home base going up to bat again, until the team has acquired 3 different outs. Teams will take turns batting until the end of the 9th inning. The team to have the highest score at the end, wins! The rules are as follows:

The first cup closest to the batter is first base, the 2nd is 2nd, the 3rd is 3rd, and the 4th and farthest cup is a home run.

Stealing base is allowed. If a person on base begins a game of flip cup while their teammate is at bat and they succeed, they can steal a base. Opposing players can choose to verse you at flip cup. If they succeed before you do, then you’re out.

If you throw an ‘airball’ or your ball bounces off a cup and an opponent catches it, you’re out.

4. Kings

Need: deck of cards, can of beer

This game is simple; place an unopened can of beer in the middle and spread all of the cards in the deck around it faced down. Each player takes turns flipping over one card. Each card that is played must be inserted under the tab of the beer can. The first person to open the beer with the insertion of their card must chug the beer. The rules are as follows:

The ace is “waterfall”, which means the person who turned the card must start drinking. The person after them must start drinking and so on until everyones drinking. Once the person who turned the card stops, the next person can stop and so on.

Drawing a two means you designate someone to take a drink.

Drawing a three means you have to drink.

Drawing a four means all the ladies have to drink.

Drawing a five means everyone must quickly touch the floor. The last person to do so must drink.

Drawing a six means all the guys have to drink.

Drawing a seven means “heaven”. All players must raise their hand up. The last person to do so drinks.

Drawing an eight means “mate”. You get to pick someone to take drinks with. For the rest of the game, whenever either of you drinks, the other must also drink.

Drawing a nine means rhyme. You must start with a word and the next person must pick a rhyming word. The first person to fail to rhyme in time must drink.

Drawing a ten means categories. You must choose a subject and every player after you must name relevant things. The first person to fail, drinks.

Drawing a jack means playing “Never Have I Ever”. The first person to lose, drinks.

Drawing a queen means questions. Players must ask you questions to which you must answer truthfully and immediately. Whenever you don’t want to answer, you must drink. If you answer every player’s question, everyone else drinks.

Drawing a king means rule. You get to create a rule that people must follow right before drinking. Whoever forgets about the rule for the rest of the game or until another king is drawn, must drink double. (“Little Man” is a great rule n this instance).

5. Edward FortyHands

Need: two bottles of a 40-ounce beer, tape, a victim

This game is sure to bring about laughs. One person must be designated to be ‘Edward Fortyhands’. This person will get 2 bottles of a 40-ounce beer taped to their hands. Someone will set a timer. If Edward Fortyhands fails to finish the beers in time, they must either choose to chug or spill the contents on themselves. Edward Fortyhands must then choose someone else to play the game.

6. Quarters

Need: quarters, shot glasses

This game can be played 1v1 or with multiple people. Two peope verse each other per round with only one being ‘the shooter’ at a time. The shooter must bounce a quarter off of a table with the objective being to land it inside a shot glass. If they succeed then their opponent must drink.

7. Sticky Notes

Need: sticky notes, a TV

This is one of my squad’s personal favorites, perfect for a chill night in. You must choose a show to watch and write the main characters’ names on sticky notes before sticking them to your TV. If the character lands perfectly behind the sticky note with their designated name, everyone drinks. (Our favorite is watching an episode of The Office with “Michael” and “Dwight” sticky notes in the middle)

8. High Low

Need: deck of cards

Ah, one of the best games for drunk people. Players must take turns drawing cards from an upside down deck. Before drawing, one must guess if the card is higher or lower than the one drawn before. If they are wrong, they drink!

9. Most Likely

Need: nothing!

This is another great game to play on a chill night in with your friends. Players take turns stating who is “most likely to ___”. Everyone must vote on who this statement fits the best. The person to get the most votes each round must drink. You never really know what your friends think of you until you play this game…

10. Classic Pong

Need: table, solo cups, pong balls

Does this need any explanation in 2019? Get a table, set up your 12 cups in two opposing triangles and take turns sinking cups!

Remember to have fun trying these games out while practicing safe drinking and always have a DD. Remember, water is always OK to put in a solo cup as well!